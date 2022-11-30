Power rankings: Bills stand pat in most polls after Thanksgiving win

(Last week: 5)

As the Bills prepare for life without Von Miller in the short-term future, the defense got a boost with the soft-launched return of cornerback Tre’Davious White, who played 16 official snaps through the first two defensive drives versus Detroit in his first appearance since returning from a torn ACL. Though the Bills’ pass rush is deep with Miller, it stands to reason they can compensate for any dropoff up front with better coverage on the back end. Even if the Patriots don’t offer the most explosive passing attack, three straight AFC East games loom as an important stretch for a Bills team still trying to work its way out of a funk.

Up next: at New England, Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET