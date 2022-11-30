Power rankings: Bills stand pat in most polls after Thanksgiving win
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 12:
Touchdown Wire
Tim Settle #99 and Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
6. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Fun fact: the Bills have as many wins in Ford Field this season as the Lions do (two). Buffalo has a revealing three-game stretch that includes all AFC East teams and starts off on the road at the New England Patriots. Which Josh Allen will show up?
USA TODAY
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
4. Bills (2)
OLB Von Miller was supposed to be Buffalo’s difference-maker in 2022. Now his knee injury might mean the difference between a Super Bowl – and maybe even the AFC East crown – and another Lombardi-less winter in Western New York.
Pro Football Talk
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
5. Bills (8-3; No. 5)
Their games are far closer than they should be.
NFL.com
James Houston #59 of the Detroit Lions tackles Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Previous rank: No. 4
Two games at Ford Field in five days and a pair of victories for the Bills, who look like a team finding its footing after some midseason turbulence. The 28-25 win on Thanksgiving was decided by Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal in the final seconds, but we’ll remember the winning drive for the 36-yard missile from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs that put Buffalo in scoring position in instantaneous fashion. Very few quarterbacks can hang a throw on a clothesline from that distance, and Allen managed it with a balky elbow that continues to give him issues. In other injury news, Von Miller exited the win with a knee issue that will put him on the shelf for an unknown duration. Buffalo’s defense will not be the same without its closer.
CBS Sports
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) tac ales Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) (USAT photo)
4. Bills (8-3)
The loss of Von Miller for a period of time will impact the defense in a big way. They have to hope he’s not out for a long time.
The Athletic
James Cook #28 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
5. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
(Last week: 5)
As the Bills prepare for life without Von Miller in the short-term future, the defense got a boost with the soft-launched return of cornerback Tre’Davious White, who played 16 official snaps through the first two defensive drives versus Detroit in his first appearance since returning from a torn ACL. Though the Bills’ pass rush is deep with Miller, it stands to reason they can compensate for any dropoff up front with better coverage on the back end. Even if the Patriots don’t offer the most explosive passing attack, three straight AFC East games loom as an important stretch for a Bills team still trying to work its way out of a funk.
Up next: at New England, Thursday 8:15 p.m. ET
Sporting News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
4. Buffalo Bills 8-3 (4)
The Bills saw Josh Allen get closer to his real passing and running self in Detroit, even though was a bit of an extra grind for the right result. They need to keep figuring out more things offensively again with the Patriots next on a Thursday.
Yahoo! Sports
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) is chased by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) (USAT photo)
5. Buffalo Bills (8-3, LW: 5)
A tight win over the Lions isn’t what championship dreams are made of, but the Bills dealt with a lot over a week’s time and got two wins before a mini-bye. Let’s assume with some time to rest and reset, they’ll be fine.
Sports Illustrated
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
4. Buffalo Bills (8–3)
Last week: win at Detroit, 28–25
Next week: at New England
The Bills are showing us they are survivors, albeit beatable ones. While no one should be punished for coming down to the wire with the Fighting Dan Campbells, a continued reliance on Josh Allen’s legs late in the season makes us nervous.
ESPN
Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
3. Buffalo Bills (8-3)
Week 12 ranking: 3
Realistic expectation: Winning a Super Bowl.
It’s realistic even though the Bills are not looking as sharp since the team’s bye. These next three weeks will go a long way toward determining just how possible winning it all will be for Buffalo. Securing home-field advantage in the playoffs will be a priority. The team is currently 0-2 in AFC East play and has three straight games against division opponents — at Patriots, vs. Jets and vs. Dolphins — next. If the Bills can come out on top in those games, there’s no reason they couldn’t go all the way.