Power rankings: Bills solidifying top-team status

Final three games: at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England

Maybe no team has played more memorable games in 2022 than the Bills, who had the Ken Dorsey-tantrum loss to Miami in Week 3, the second-half comeback win over the Ravens in Week 4, the game-winning drive to exact some small measure of revenge over the Chiefs in Week 6, the stupefying loss to the Vikings in Week 10, the stolen Thanksgiving win over the Lions, and now the cinematic, snow-covered fourth-quarter comeback win over the Dolphins. And even before the playoffs, there may be another one on tap when they travel to Cincinnati for “Monday Night Football” in Week 17 for a game with significant playoff implications.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen may have escaped Sean McDermott’s wrath with his touchdown throw with no time remaining in the second quarter, but he flipped the switch to full-on “I am the offense” mode down the stretch. If you’re bullish on the Bills’ chances of winning it all, there’s an enticing prospect of Allen playing his best while the secondary rounds into shape with three more weeks of acclimation for Tre’Davious White and rookie Kaiir Elam potentially taking over on the other side.

Up next: at Chicago, Saturday 1 p.m. ET