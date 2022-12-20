Power rankings: Bills solidifying top-team status
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 15:
Touchdown Wire
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
Last week: No. 2
The Bills were down by eight in the fourth quarter and pulled it off in the most Buffalo friendly weather possible, showcasing to the rest of the AFC that they need to be very afraid of their road to the Super Bowl going through Highmark Stadium.
USA TODAY
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
5. Bills (5)
Keep an eye on rookie RB James Cook, who’s really started eating into starter Devin Singletary’s snap count this month.
Pro Football Talk
Tre’Davious White #27 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
2. Bills (11-3; No. 2)
Every NFL game in December should be played in Buffalo.
NFL.com
osh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
Previous rank: No. 4
Saturday night’s 32-29 win over the Dolphins in the snow at Highmark Stadium is exactly the type of high-stakes playoff tune-up this team needed. This season has sometimes felt like a chore for a Buffalo squad that has been ticketed for the AFC Championship Game since July. These Bills have navigated injuries, inconsistent offensive play and a significantly improved AFC East to place themselves on the verge of another division title and possibly the conference’s No. 1 seed. And all of that was in peril if Josh Allen didn’t get his team off the mat after a rough third quarter on Saturday. Allen and Co. closed strong in a comeback win that felt like a playoff dress rehearsal.
CBS Sports
Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
2. Bills (–)
They still have some defensive issues that show up, but they will be a tough team to beat at home if they have the top seed. That offense is back on track.
The Athletic
Bills receiver Stefon Diggs m(USAT photo)
3. Buffalo Bills (11-3)
(Last week: 3)
Final three games: at Chicago, at Cincinnati, vs. New England
Maybe no team has played more memorable games in 2022 than the Bills, who had the Ken Dorsey-tantrum loss to Miami in Week 3, the second-half comeback win over the Ravens in Week 4, the game-winning drive to exact some small measure of revenge over the Chiefs in Week 6, the stupefying loss to the Vikings in Week 10, the stolen Thanksgiving win over the Lions, and now the cinematic, snow-covered fourth-quarter comeback win over the Dolphins. And even before the playoffs, there may be another one on tap when they travel to Cincinnati for “Monday Night Football” in Week 17 for a game with significant playoff implications.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen may have escaped Sean McDermott’s wrath with his touchdown throw with no time remaining in the second quarter, but he flipped the switch to full-on “I am the offense” mode down the stretch. If you’re bullish on the Bills’ chances of winning it all, there’s an enticing prospect of Allen playing his best while the secondary rounds into shape with three more weeks of acclimation for Tre’Davious White and rookie Kaiir Elam potentially taking over on the other side.
Up next: at Chicago, Saturday 1 p.m. ET
Sporting News
Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills 11-3 (2)
The Bills’ offense dug a little deeper and diversified around the passing and running of Josh Allen to come through in tough wintry conditions against the Dolphins. Now they got to go back to cleaning up a few things on defense for Sean McDermott.
Yahoo! Sports
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
2. Buffalo Bills (11-3, LW: 2)
Not that anyone was rooting for a Jalen Hurts injury, but it does have some effect in Buffalo too. Josh Allen’s MVP chances are alive again. If Allen leads the Bills to the No. 1 seed, and Hurts misses multiple games, assuming Allen has similar numbers to Mahomes by the end … well, let’s just say he’s got a shot.
Sports Illustrated
Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
4. Buffalo Bills (11–3)
Last week: win vs. Miami, 32–29
Next week: at Chicago
The most resilient team in the NFL, the Bills edged the division-rival Dolphins to remain in possession of the No. 1 seed and the first-round bye. Few teams need it as badly as the Bills do. The emergence of Dawson Knox into Josh Allen’s target share has to be causing double takes from defensive coordinators who already have enough to worry about.
ESPN
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (USAT photo)
Week 15 ranking: 3
Pleasant surprise: DT DaQuan Jones
The Bills added multiple defensive linemen in free agency this offseason, but Jones wasn’t one of the players who initially received significant attention. He has, however, been a key addition and one of the team’s best free agency moves. The veteran leads the team in run stop win rate (42.7%) and has two sacks (more than any other Bills defensive tackle). He has been disruptive up front and helps set up big plays. In a defensive line room full of personalities, Jones is one of the behind-the-curtain catalysts to the defense.