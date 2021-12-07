Power rankings: Bills slip into some double-digit slots

7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

Last Week: 6

Week 13 Result: Lost vs. New England 14-10

It’s getting harder and harder to figure out if the Buffalo Bills are a Super Bowl contender or not.

Granted, part of the blame for Monday’s loss to the rival Patriots can be blamed on ridiculous weather conditions. But the Bills bear their share as well. Despite knowing full well it was coming, the Bills had no answer for New England’s run game. Twice in the fourth quarter of a four-point game, Buffalo traveled into the red zone and came away empty.

Yes, these Bills went into Arrowhead and thumped the Chiefs back in Week 5. But ever since that game, Buffalo has alternated losses and wins. And since that win over the Chiefs, the Bills have lost to two teams (New England and Tennessee) who are inside the AFC bracket, and got blasted by a Colts team that’s just outside of it.

Never mind the Week 9 loss at Jacksonville.

Now, Buffalo’s backs are against the wall a bit—lose in Week 14, and the Bills will fall two back of the Patriots with a head-to-head loss.

And next up on the schedule is a trip to Tampa Bay to face the defending Super Bowl champions.