Power rankings: Bills take slide from top after Week 4
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 4:
NFL Wire
3. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Last week: No. 4
It looked bleak for Buffalo down 20-3 in the second quarter to a high-powered team like the Ravens. However, the Bills were unflappable and pulled off the comeback. Buffalo still remains the best team in their division, and aside from the hiccup to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, are still one of the best teams in the AFC. So far, it looks like another Buffalo versus Kansas City showdown in the playoffs.
USA TODAY
2. Bills (3)
They failed to set a regular-season record for consecutive wins by double-digit margins, tying the existing mark of 20. Their three-point victory at Baltimore also ended a seven-game losing streak in games decided by seven points or fewer. All things considered, winning a tight one – which entailed QB Josh Allen’s first comeback from a deficit of at least 17 points – probably bodes well for these Super Bowl hopefuls down the road.
Pro Football Talk
2. Bills (3-1; No. 3)
Learning how to win close games now will help them win close games later. Like in January.
NFL.com
2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
The Bills were getting pushed around by the Ravens during what had the makings of a classic Statement Game for John Harbaugh’s lot, a blowout conquest that would change the perception of two superpowers. Then, in a manner few teams in the league can even approach, Buffalo flipped a switch. After spotting the Ravens an early 17-point lead, the Bills reeled off the final 20 points of a 23-20 win in Baltimore. Josh Allen, per usual, was the engine on offense, but Jordan Poyer was the star of this day: The safety had two interceptions, including the end-zone pick of Lamar Jackson that kept the score tied and set up Buffalo’s march to the game-winning field goal as time expired. Championship mettle by the team from Western New York.
CBS Sports
2. Bills (+1)
That was a big-time, comeback victory against the Ravens on the road. That speaks volumes about this team.
The Athletic
2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
(Last week: 3)
What they are: Super Bowl favorites.
There’s a difference between a team like these Bills dead smack in the middle of what should be their Super Bowl window and teams that seem to arrive ahead of schedule or exceed expectations like this year’s Eagles or last year’s Bengals. For those teams, the journey is part of the fun. For the Bills, everything about the regular season sort of feels like prologue. That doesn’t mean wins like the come-from-behind thriller against the Ravens aren’t exhilarating, it just means there’s a temptation to think none of it will matter unless the Bills finish things off in January and February — and to hold your breath every week that injuries won’t keep coming. But players like Josh Allen and teams this good don’t come along often, so it’s worth trying to enjoy the ride. The Bills rank sixth in EPA per drive on offense and third in EPA per drive on defense.
Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Sporting News
2. Buffalo Bills 3-1 (2)
The Bills took a while to get their passing game going in rainy Baltimore before Josh Allen decided to take over with his arm and legs, pushing himself back into the MVP lead. The shorthanded pass defense also overachieved again.
Yahoo! Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (3-1, LW: 1)
The Bills weren’t at their best Sunday, but still beat a tough Ravens team in Baltimore after falling behind 20-3. That says a lot about where they are right now. We’re still waiting to see if the Bills can be a championship team, and a win like the one they got Sunday after facing plenty of adversity starts to lay that foundation.
ESPN
2. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
Week 4 ranking: 2
Defensive efficiency: 69.1
League rank: 5th
The biggest issue on defense is … injuries.
The Bills’ defense is ranked in the top five of almost every major category — with third-down defense (41.3%, 19th) being one of a few concerns. But what has also stood out is how many injuries the Bills have accumulated, especially in the secondary. Cornerback Dane Jackson and safety Jordan Poyer have returned, but CB Christian Benford is still dealing with a right hand injury, S Micah Hyde (neck) is out for the season, DT Ed Oliver is recovering from a right ankle injury and CB Tre’Davious White continues to rehab a torn ACL in his left knee.