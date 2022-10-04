Power rankings: Bills take slide from top after Week 4

(Last week: 3)

What they are: Super Bowl favorites.

There’s a difference between a team like these Bills dead smack in the middle of what should be their Super Bowl window and teams that seem to arrive ahead of schedule or exceed expectations like this year’s Eagles or last year’s Bengals. For those teams, the journey is part of the fun. For the Bills, everything about the regular season sort of feels like prologue. That doesn’t mean wins like the come-from-behind thriller against the Ravens aren’t exhilarating, it just means there’s a temptation to think none of it will matter unless the Bills finish things off in January and February — and to hold your breath every week that injuries won’t keep coming. But players like Josh Allen and teams this good don’t come along often, so it’s worth trying to enjoy the ride. The Bills rank sixth in EPA per drive on offense and third in EPA per drive on defense.

Up next: vs. Pittsburgh, Sunday 1 p.m. ET