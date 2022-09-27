Power rankings: Bills take slide from top after Week 3

Kapadia: 6 | EPR: 6

Underrated wild moment of Week 4: With the Bills up 30-23 and 1:28 left, Josh Allen took the snap from under center and stumbled immediately, losing his balance. Allen was literally falling to the ground as he handed off to Devin Singletary. He ended up doing a backwards somersault after letting go of the ball. Can you imagine if that had turned into a fumble?

What a first month for Bills fans — ping-ponging between bouts of euphoria and bouts of panic. It’s a four-game sample, but Allen is currently completing over 70 percent of his passes and averaging 9.0 YPA. Only two quarterbacks — Joe Montana and Ryan Tannehill(!) — have hit those marks for an entire season. Buffalo’s defense came alive in the second half against the Raiders, forcing a pair of turnovers. That was a grown-up road win after last week’s thriller against the Rams.