Power rankings: Bills remain some top spots after Week 16

After a sluggish start in freezing Chicago temperatures, the Bills outscored the Bears 29-3 in the second half, upping their league-best scoring differential on the season to 157. Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries as their second-half resurgence continued.

Man, does next week’s Monday nighter loom large. If the Bills can pull out the win in Cincinnati, they’ll be able to lock up the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over the Patriots in Week 18. A loss — presuming the Chiefs take care of business over the final two weeks — would not only lose the Bills home-field advantage and the accompanying bye, but it could also drop them to the No. 3 seed and possibly set up a rematch in Cincinnati for the divisional round.

Up next: at Cincinnati, Monday 8:30 p.m. ET