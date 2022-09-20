Power rankings: Bills remain on top after more dominance

When one team leads the NFL with a point differential of 55 through two games and the second-place teams (Kansas City and Tampa Bay) have less than half that (26), there’s not much argument about who is the best team in the league. Through two weeks, the Bills have the best defense in the league by EPA per drive and are tied for fifth in EPA per drive on offense, according to TruMedia, which probably undersells how good the offense has been.

Forward-thinking hardware store managers in Glendale, Ariz., should begin marking up the price of folding tables.

Up next: at Miami, Sunday 1 p.m. ET