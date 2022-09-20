Power rankings: Bills remain on top after more dominance
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 2:
NFL Wire
Bills head coach Sean McDermott Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
Last week: No. 1
No one can stop the Bills at the moment, although they have huge road games over the next two weeks against the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. If the Bills are able to reach their bye week undefeated, talks of an undefeated season have to be considered. With 72 points scored in the past two weeks, anyone taking on Buffalo has to bring their A-game on offense to have a chance.
USA TODAY
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1. Bills (1)
Their newest weapon? Rarely utilized Sam Martin, who turns punts into turnover-creating misadventures for the opposition.
Pro Football Talk
The Buffalo Bills
Nfl Tennessee Titans At Buffalo Bills
1. Bills (2-0; No. 1)
An unexpectedly huge test is looming in Miami. It’s hard to see them not passing it.
NFL.com
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Monday night’s 41-7 pasting of the Titans was another loud message to the NFL that the measuring stick for all teams can be found in Western New York. Josh Allen threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in just three quarters of work, while Stefon Diggs piled up 12 catches for 148 yards and three scores … also in just three quarters of work. Throw in a Matt Milano pick-six and a wall of blue surrounding Derrick Henry every time the Titans back touched the ball, and, well, this was as pure a distillation of dominance as we might see all season. Two weeks in, and the Bills exist in a class of their own.
CBS Sports
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1. Bills (2-0-0)
They left no doubt Monday night against the Titans as to who the best team is right now. But now they face a tough road test at Miami on a short week. That won’t be easy.
The Athletic
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
When one team leads the NFL with a point differential of 55 through two games and the second-place teams (Kansas City and Tampa Bay) have less than half that (26), there’s not much argument about who is the best team in the league. Through two weeks, the Bills have the best defense in the league by EPA per drive and are tied for fifth in EPA per drive on offense, according to TruMedia, which probably undersells how good the offense has been.
Forward-thinking hardware store managers in Glendale, Ariz., should begin marking up the price of folding tables.
Up next: at Miami, Sunday 1 p.m. ET
Sporting News
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) . (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1. Buffalo Bills 2-0 (previous ranking: 1)
The Bills have had a long time to rest after flexing on the Super Bowl champion Rams in the kickoff opener in Week 1. They were well positioned to stop the Titans nemesis at home on Monday night with their loaded offense and defense.
Yahoo! Sports
Buffalo Bills’ Greg Van Roten (75). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0, LW: 1)
The Bills have been nearly perfect to start the season. They really could have the best offense and best defense in the NFL this season.
Sports Illustrated
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) . (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
1. Buffalo Bills (2–0)
Last week: Win vs. Tennessee, 41–7 (Monday)
Next week: at Miami
It’s scary how routine the Bills are absolutely disposing of excellent NFL teams and really good opposing coordinators. The win over the Titans was another exclamation point. The challenge now is to evolve, for when someone finally figures out how to stop you.
ESPN
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
1. Buffalo Bills (2-0)
Week 2 ranking: 1
Biggest early adjustment: Improve the running backs production
Quarterback Josh Allen finished the Bills’ season opener as the team’s leading rusher. In the second game against the Titans, Buffalo struggled to pick up first downs in short-yardage situations. This Buffalo offense has high potential, there’s no doubt about that, but an inability to get the running game going was an issue at times for the Bills last year. They don’t need Devin Singletary to have 20-plus carries a game, but this offense could be even harder to stop if it was able to get consistent production from its running backs.