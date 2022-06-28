NFL won't hold a supplemental draft in 2022:

The Wall Street Journal

In March, the Cleveland Browns made a brash maneuver—trading a package including three first-round picks to the Houston Texans for the legally-embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, and awarding Watson a fresh, mega contract. At the time of the deal, a Texas grand jury had just declined to indict Watson, who had been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct or other inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions. Earlier this month, Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing, settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.