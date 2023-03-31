Power rankings: Bills near top of PFN post-free agency poll

The Buffalo Bills haven’t made the flashiest of moves early this offseason, as promised.

General manager Brandon Beane said that might be the case because of last year’s addition of Von Miller. But Pro Football Network is not forgetting that past in their latest power rankings.

PFN ranked Buffalo as the No. 4 team in their post-free agency power rankings. A reason for that is because PFN is considering Miller an “addition” to the team in 2023 as well, referencing that the pass rusher will be back from a knee injury that ended his season early in 2022.

In PFN’s poll, the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at the top are only teams ranking higher than Buffalo.

Here’s PFN’s full analysis on the Bills:

The Buffalo Bills lost Edmunds but kept Jordan Poyer and could still make some noise by signing a veteran linebacker to replace the former for the coming season. Getting Von Miller back certainly helps their defensive cause as well.

