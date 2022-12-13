Power rankings: Bills move in a few different directions

(Last week: 3)

Rams safety Nick Scott

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have formed one of the best safety tandems in the league over recent years, but it might be time for Buffalo to turn the clock forward this offseason. Both players will be 32, Poyer’s contract expires at the end of the season and Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. A seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2019, Scott earned a starting role this year and has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dour Rams season, Baker Mayfield notwithstanding.

Up next: vs. Miami, Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET