Power rankings: Bills move in a few different directions
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 14:
Touchdown Wire
(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Last week: No. 4
The No. 1 seed rides on the arm of Josh Allen, who has elevated his play since Thanksgiving. Buffalo’s defense also provides an advantage with their way to limit teams from scoring, ranking No. 2 in scoring defense.
USA TODAY
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
5. Bills (3)
Are they still capable of winning the Super Bowl after so many predicted they would do exactly that three months ago? Definitely. With OLB Von Miller now officially gone for the season with a torn ACL and joining S Micah Hyde on injured reserve, might they now be a lesser version of last year’s squad? Very possibly.
Pro Football Talk
Siran Neal #33 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
2. Bills (10-3; No. 3)
TuAnon wants none of the Bills in Buffalo in December.
NFL.com
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
4. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Previous rank: No. 4
With Von Miller out for the year, the Bills will need others to step up and fill the void of their “closer.” Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Jets was extremely encouraging from that perspective. Buffalo’s front seven made life miserable for quarterback Mike White, who was punished for four quarters before leaving Highmark Stadium in an ambulance for precautionary tests. Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson combined for four sacks, and Buffalo forced two critical fumbles to seal another win. The D provided cover for an offense that continues to operate at a pedestrian level: The Bills punted on their first five possessions and were held to a season-low 232 yards. The opponent and weather conditions should be factored in, but there are issues to be resolved.
CBS Sports
Shaq Lawson #90 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
2. Bills (–)
The defense played well without Von Miller, which is a good sign. The Bills can basically lock up the division by beating the Dolphins this week.
The Athletic
Taron Johnson #7 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
(Last week: 3)
Rams safety Nick Scott
Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have formed one of the best safety tandems in the league over recent years, but it might be time for Buffalo to turn the clock forward this offseason. Both players will be 32, Poyer’s contract expires at the end of the season and Hyde suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2. A seventh-round pick of the Rams in 2019, Scott earned a starting role this year and has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise dour Rams season, Baker Mayfield notwithstanding.
Up next: vs. Miami, Saturday 8:15 p.m. ET
Sporting News
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills 10-3 (2)
The Bills knew they would get a physical defensive-minded fight from the Jets in the rematch in Buffalo, but they were up to the challenge with Josh Allen creating enough offense. They are back on track to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Yahoo! Sports
Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2. Buffalo Bills (10-3, LW: 4)
The Bills don’t want to see the Jets in the playoffs. The Bills have 20 first downs in every non-Jets game, and had 19 and 14 against the Jets. Buffalo has gained 326 yards in all games that weren’t against the Jets, and had 317 and 232 against New York. That defense gives the Bills problems. Getting the win on Sunday despite not being able to move the ball was huge.
ESPN
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)
3. Buffalo Bills (10-3)
Week 14 ranking: 3
Offense: 3
Defense: 6
Special teams: 1
The Bills remain one of the best teams despite some hiccups. Ranking in the top three on offense is a bit misleading given some of the issues the unit has had in the past month, but the Bills are third in scoring, averaging 26.3 points per game. The defense has struggled to get off the field at times, which is reflected in its efficiency, but it has allowed the second-fewest points per game (17). The special teams unit has been the most consistent group for Buffalo this year, with kicker Tyler Bass making a career-high 89.7% of field goals, which is especially significant after punter/holder Sam Martin joined just before the season.