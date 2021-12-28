Power rankings: Bills inching back toward top-five status

7. Buffalo Bills (9-6)

Last Week: 8

Week 16 Result: Won at New England 33-21

For many years, the New England Patriots have been the bullies of the AFC East. While that wasn’t the case last year, it appeared after New England beat the Bills in Buffalo a few weeks ago that the Patriots may have re-established their stranglehold on the division.

Not so fast, my friend!

Sunday at Gillette Stadium, the Bills sent a clear message that they are the class of the division, taking care of the Pats in decisive fashion. It was a game in which Josh Allen topped 300 passing yards with three touchdowns, while the Bills defense held Mac Jones and the Pats to just 288 total yards and nabbed a pair of takeaways.

Gagnon believes it was a statement win for the Bills in more than just the division.

“All nine Bills wins have come by 12 or more points, and they lead the NFL in points differential by a huge margin,” he said. “This team hasn’t had luck on its side this season, but it can absolutely challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in January.”