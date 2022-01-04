Power rankings: Bills inch back into top fives as finale approaches

5. Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Last Week: 7

Week 17 Result: Won vs. Atlanta 29-15

The Buffalo Bills are in the postseason again. And with a win next week over the New York Jets, the Bills can claim a second consecutive AFC East title.

Those are causes for celebration. Buffalo’s play in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons? Not so much.

The Bills did get the ground game going Sunday—Devin Singletary piled up 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while quarterback Josh Allen added another 81 yards and two scores of his own on the ground.

But Allen’s day passing the ball was one best forgotten—just 11 completions in 26 attempts for 120 yards and three interceptions. Allen himself admitted after the win that his teammates picked up his slack in Week 17.

“Not every game you win is going to be pretty, and that was the case today,” Allen told reporters. “I’m just fortunate to have teammates that step up in big situations like this.”

Against a mediocre Falcons team, Buffalo’s mistakes didn’t cost them. They may not next week against the Jets, either.

But the Bills have things to clean up before the playoffs start because if they play in the postseason the way they did in Week 17, their playoff trip won’t be a long one.