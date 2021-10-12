Power rankings: Bills hold firm at the top of several polls

3. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

Last Week: 4

Week 5 Result: Won at Kansas City 38-20

The term “statement win” gets thrown around a lot in the NFL.

But Sunday night in Kansas City, the Buffalo Bills absolutely earned one. After falling to the Chiefs at Arrowhead in last year’s AFC Championship Game, the Bills exacted some revenge, blasting the Chiefs on their own field in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score.

This was a dominant performance. Josh Allen scorched the Chiefs defense for 315 yards and three scores through the air and led the team with 59 yards and a score on the ground. Defensively, the Bills harassed Patrick Mahomes all night long, picking him off twice and returning one for a score.

“The Bills are one step closer to claiming the title of the AFC’s best squad and arguably the NFL’s best overall,” Sobleski said. “After a surprising Week 1 letdown, Buffalo won its next four contests by a combined score of 156-41. However, Sunday’s performance against the Kansas City Chiefs finally showed what Sean McDermott’s squad can really do after beating up on inferior competition during the previous three weeks. The Bills will further earn their place at the top with each outstanding performance.”