Power rankings: Bills as high as No. 2 after Dolphins win

2. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Last Week: 4

Week 8 Result: Won vs. Miami 26-11

The last time the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins met, the Bills destroyed the Dolphins 35-0 in Miami.

Things didn’t come as easily for Buffalo this time around—the Bills led by just six points midway through the fourth quarter. But thanks to a late takeaway and nine unanswered points to end the game, the Bills notched a 15-point win that kept the team solidly in first place in the AFC East.

After the win, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters he was pleased with the resolve his team showed in a game where the scoring didn’t come quite as easily as it usually does.

“Really, that’s the biggest takeaway from this game is you’re not always going to come out and score, score, score,” McDermott said. “So this game, like most games in the NFL, it comes down to the fourth quarter, and I thought that was good for us as a team. Now we’ve got to build on it.”

“Buffalo didn’t play their best game of the season in Week 8,” Davenport said. “But on a day when the offense had some struggles, the defense stepped up and carried the Bills to another win. That balance (and a Bills defense that doesn’t get the credit it should) is what makes Buffalo the team to beat in the AFC in 2021.”