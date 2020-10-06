Power rankings: Bills firmly in top-5, clocking as high as No. 2

The Buffalo Bills improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2008, so it’s fair to wonder how that might be reflected in the Week 5 NFL power rankings as other elite teams continue to keep pace.

So how did the Bills fare in the pools around the league? National media headlines this week would indicate the team is making its presence among the top teams known.

The Bills once more have been dominant on and off the field, appearing at the top of this week’s rankings. One of only four teams at 4-0, the Bills are undefeated and currently sitting 3rd in ESPN’s leaguewide NFL standings. While some have them in a similar position as last week, the team rests in most lists top-five, reaching as high as the 2nd spot in one list.

Here is this week’s power ranking poll roundup for the Bills as they head into Week 5:

8. Bills (10)

Who was Buffalo’s starting QB last time it started *4-0? Answer: Trent Edwards, who went 7-7 in 2008. I suspect Josh Allen will finish stronger than Edwards did. (*With assist from officials.)

2. Buffalo Bills (4-0. Last week: 3)

If you had said before the season that Bills quarterback Josh Allen would be a legitimate MVP candidate after the first four games, you would have seen more than your share of skepticism. But Allen’s out-of-nowhere hot streak continued unabated in a 30-23 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Allen, who completed 24 passes in 34 attempts for 288 yards, two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and no interceptions, became the second quarterback in NFL history with at least two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown in three of his team’s first four games of a season. The other guy? Steve Grogan, for the 1976 Patriots. Bet you didn’t expect that! Also, Allen scored the 20th rushing touchdown of his career in his 32nd NFL game, and only Cam Newton (27 games) reached that mark more quickly. Here’s Touchdown Wire colleague Mark Schofield with more on how Allen is taking it to every defense he faces. If the Titans can manage to get back on the horse, they are the next team to face this.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Last week: Win at Las Vegas 30-23

Next week: at Tennessee Josh Allen’s growing, Stefon Diggs is balling, and Buffalo’s pulling on all cylinders right now. We’ll see if they get to show in Nashville this week—no certainty yet given the circumstances there.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Lost amidst the buzz over Josh Allen’s huge Year 3 leap: A suspect start by Buffalo’s defense, one of the league’s strongest units in 2018 and ’19. The defense struggled again early against the Raiders on Sunday before delivering a vintage second half — forcing a punt and two turnovers in an eventual 30-23 win. The Bills are 4-0 because they no longer need the defense to be perfect to win games. The Allen-led offense hums week after week, and Stefon Diggs proved again why he was the best offseason acquisition made by any team in 2020. His 49-yard catch, coming immediately after a Raiders turnover, set up the game-clinching score. There’s nothing fluky about this start.

3. Bills (No. 4; 4-0)

The Josh Allen injury scare underscores how important he is to the team; his replacement is (checks notes) Matt Barkley.

4. Buffalo Bills 4-0 (5)

The Bills have now put together two impressive wins over the Rams and Raiders because of Josh Allen playing at an MVP level a notch below Wilson. The tests will keep on coming with the Titans and the Chiefs next.

4. Buffalo Bills (4-0, LW: 3)

The Bills have been good, but there is still room for improvement. The Raiders had more yards and first downs on Sunday, but the Bills forced some well-timed turnovers and made some big plays to get the win. This team is going to get better as the season goes on. There’s a lot of talent, a good coaching staff and they have a 4-0 start in their back pocket.

4. Bills

Winning on the road the way they did at Las Vegas shows how good they are this season. Now they face another tough road test at Tennessee against the undefeated Titans.

6. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

High: 4 Low: 7 Last Week: 6 Week 4 Result: Won vs. Las Vegas Raiders 30-23 It’s been a long time since the Buffalo Bills were a legitimate Super Bowl contender. But after watching them peel off four straight wins to open the 2020 season, it’s hard to view the Bills as anything else. The driver of Buffalo’s hot start is undoubtedly quarterback Josh Allen, who has played at an MVP level over the first month of the season. Head coach Sean McDermott raved about the growth he’s seen from Allen in his third season. “He’s a competitive sucker, and he loves to win,” McDermott told the media. “I can’t say enough about him. He loves to play the game, loves to win, and he puts his heart and soul and body into everything in this game. How could you not love him as a teammate?” Allen has impressed our analysts as well. “I never thought I’d find myself saying this,” Davenport said. “But Allen might be the best quarterback from the class of 2018—a class that includes the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson. The arrival of Stefon Diggs has taken Allen’s development to a whole other level, and his decision-making has improved markedly. Russell Wilson has company in the MVP race.”

5. Buffalo Bills (4-0)

Week 4 ranking: 5

FPI chance to make playoffs: 91.7%