Power rankings: Bills fall on PFF rankings post-2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have improved their stock enough, according to Pro Football Focus, to leap the Buffalo Bills in the outlet’s post-2023 NFL draft power rankings.

Prior to the event, the Bills held the fourth-overall spot, one ahead of the Bengals. Buffalo and Cincy have since switched spots in PFF’s eyes.

Is what it appears to come down to is the replacements each respective team selected at the draft.

For the Bills, all eyes were on the linebacker position. Dorian Williams was tabbed as a Tremaine Edmunds replacement with a third-round pick. It’s unclear if that will actually unfold since Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane hinted the team will ease Williams in, but that’s where the focal point was in PFF’s analysis:

Biggest impact player from the draft: LB Dorian Williams

Pre-Draft Ranking: 4 The loss of Tremaine Edmunds is significant for the Bills’ defense, but they were able to retain safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Matt Milano to maintain some stability. They also boosted their offensive line by signing tackle Connor McGovern, but their other free agency moves have been fairly lackluster. Edmunds‘ departure in free agency was slightly offset by Buffalo drafting Dorian Williams, who produced a top-10 coverage grade among FBS off-ball linebackers in two of his last three seasons at Tulane.

For comparison’s sake, PFF evidently liked what the Bengals did more in terms of replacements in the draft than what the Bills did. Cincinnati used one of their third rounders on Jordan Battle after the Bengals lost both of their starting safeties, Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell in free agency this offseason.

It appears that’s the difference maker here for PFF and why the outlet had the Bengals jump the Bills.

In addition to Cincy, the New York Jets are a note worthy team in PFF’s power ranking as well. The Jets jumped all the way up from the No. 17 position to sixth right behind the Bills.

Rounding out the rest of the AFC East is the Miami Dolphins at No. 11 and New England Patriots down at 20.

