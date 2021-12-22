Power rankings: Bills creep back into top-10 spots for Week 16

8. Buffalo Bills (8-6)

Last Week: 11

Week 15 Result: Won vs. Carolina 31-14

A month ago, the Buffalo Bills looked like one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVI. Maybe the favorite.

Three losses in four games later, the Bills entered Week 15 clinging to the last playoff seed in the conference. They badly needed a strong effort, and they got that Sunday.

Granted, it came against a Panthers team that looks worse with each passing week, but rather than stumble and struggle, Buffalo took care of business by three scores against a team it was supposed to beat.

Combined with New England’s loss to the Colts, the Bills’ win puts the AFC East back in play and jacks up the stakes for next week’s showdown at Gillette Stadium. As quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game, Buffalo’s focus is already on that matchup.

“We’re just trying to find ways to win games, and we did that today,” Allen said. “We’re going to need that going forward. We all know who we have next week. It’s no secret.”

By this time a week from now, the AFC East will either be wide-open or all but decided.