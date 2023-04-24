Power rankings and the biggest questions for SEC football teams after spring practice

The only truly certain commodities in the SEC are Georgia and Alabama.

But even the two-time defending national champions and the Crimson Tide have some preseason concerns to work through before making another run to the College Football Playoff.

For the Bulldogs, it's a matter of finding a new quarterback and replacing another crop of NFL-bound starters, including one of the projected top picks in this month's draft in defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Alabama is undergoing its own quarterback competition while breaking in two new coordinators.

Across the board, the SEC has at least four and potentially as many as six or seven teams with legitimate playoff hopes. That includes Tennessee, fresh off a breakthrough year under coach Josh Heupel, and maybe even Texas A&M, which looks to rebound after cratering en route to a losing record in 2022.

The chase is on to catch up with the Bulldogs and Tide, the preseason favorites to reach the SEC championship game. With spring football largely in the books, here's how the conference ranks from 1-14 and the biggest questions ahead of the season:

1. Georgia

Who is the starting quarterback?

The competition to replace Stetson Bennett continues past the end of spring practices even as junior Carson Beck seems to stack some distance between himself and competitors Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton. For Kirby Smart, the possible benefits to extending this competition are to push Beck to raise his game before the season opener and to give all three quarterbacks the chance to get more comfortable with any changes new coordinator Mike Bobo has made to Georgia's offense. But Beck remains the heavy favorite to draw the starting nod.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) passes during the team's spring game at Sanford Stadium.

2. Alabama

How do the new coordinators mesh?

For all the hubbub around this offseason's coaching moves — Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding are out, Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele are in — don't ignore just how often this has happened to Alabama and coach Nick Saban. Including his debut season in 2007, this is the fifth time overall under Saban and the third time in five years that Alabama has entered a year with two new coordinators. The quarterback competition between Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe will continue in training camp.

3. Tennessee

Can the Volunteers continue their momentum?

Tennessee hasn't won at least 10 games in back-to-back seasons since 2003-04 and hasn't won at least 11 games in successive years since 1997-98, when the Volunteers claimed the last national championship in program history. With the offense expected to remain among the league's best behind quarterback Joe Milton, one key factor is the potential improvement of a pass defense that allowed at least 450 yards three times and ranked 127th nationally in yards allowed per game a year ago.

Will the offensive line make necessary strides?

Five returning starters and increased depth should boost the offensive line's production after an often miserable 2022 season. The Tigers gave up 3.2 sacks per game, more than all but nine teams in the Power Five, and likely would've allowed more if not for Jayden Daniels' elusiveness. That leads to a question that may determine coach Brian Kelly's second season: Can this offensive line protect sophomore Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 467 yards and four touchdowns in the final two games of 2022, or does the LSU offense need Daniels' mobility?

5. Texas A&M

Can the defense lead the way to the top of the SEC?

One common denominator during the Jimbo Fisher era — other than the unrealized expectations — has been the Aggies' inability to force turnovers and bail out an underperforming offense. Since hiring Fisher in 2018, A&M has ranked higher than 84th nationally in takeaways just once, landing at 51st during the abbreviated 2020 season. The Aggies have averaged 1.2 takeaways per game during this span.

How does a crowded quarterback room sort itself out and improve offense?

Lane Kiffin has the most crowded quarterback room in the SEC and only a few months to decide which of the three options gives the Rebels the best chance at getting back into a New Year's Six bowl. Returning starter Jaxson Dart trailed off down the stretch last season, mirroring the team's collapse following a 7-0 start. LSU transfer Walker Howard has the pedigree to eventually develop into the starter but is likely at least one year away. Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Power Five.

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) leaps and scores a touchdown as Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) defends during the fourth quarter of the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium.

After underperforming on offense, is Leary the answer at quarterback?

The return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and the addition of quarterback Devin Leary should lift Kentucky's offense closer to the middle of the pack in the SEC after ranking last in the conference in yards per game and per play in 2022. Leary comes over from North Carolina State, where he threw 35 touchdowns as a sophomore. He had 11 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury last October.

Does a coordinator change create better showing on defense?

As at Alabama, the Razorbacks are breaking in two new coordinators: Dan Enos on offense and Travis Williams on defense. Enos worked alongside coach Sam Pittman during his previous stint at Arkansas and inherits one of seven Power Five units to gain at least 3,000 yards on the ground and through the air in 2022. After serving in the same position at Central Florida, Williams takes on the much more difficult task in a defense that brings back just four starters and ranked 13th in the SEC last season in scoring.

Will the transfers make the pass rush better?

It will be hard for South Carolina to match last season's eight-win finish without some key reconstruction of both lines. The offensive front was a mess in pass protection during SEC play but brings back three starters. The Gamecocks' front could benefit from a full season under offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, who took over the position on an interim role last September. Defensively, South Carolina needs to unearth multiple edge rushers this offseason after losing transfers Jordan Burch (Oregon) and Gilber Edmond (Florida State). The Gamecocks finished last year tied for 11th in the SEC with 20 sacks.

10. Mississippi State

How does the transition from Mike Leach go?

The direction Mississippi State takes on offense is one of the most interesting subplots in the SEC West. After three seasons in Mike Leach's Air Raid scheme, the offense will move in a new direction under new coach Zach Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, formerly of Appalachian State. At a minimum, look for MSU to utilize more run-pass options than in the recent past and to run the ball more, period. Last year's team ranked last nationally with 295 carries.

11. Florida

Can Billy Napier repeat his second-year success?

The good vibes can be hard to find heading into coach Billy Napier's second year after a disappointing 6-7 debut and an offseason fraught with recruiting drama, namely in the addition and then quick transfer of five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada amid an NIL dispute. Looking for a reason for optimism? Maybe new defensive coordinator Scott Armstrong can rally the Gators after doing great work last season at Southern Mississippi. There's also the turnaround Napier pulled off at Louisiana-Lafayette, which went 7-7 in his first season and a combined 33-5 over the next three years.

12. Auburn

How fast can Hugh Freeze get Auburn back to respectability?

There's going to be a learning curve and some growing pains as the Tigers transition to a third coaching staff in four seasons. Unlike the hire of Bryan Harsin, however, Auburn's decision to tap former Mississippi and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze seems to work on multiple levels. The question this spring is how quickly he can turn around an offense that hasn't ranked in the top five of the SEC in yards per play since 2014.

What is the solution at quarterback?

With returning starter Brady Cook out this spring with a shoulder injury and redshirt freshman Sam Horn slowed with a forearm strain, Miami transfer Jake Garcia could make a move this spring after throwing for 947 yards and seven touchdowns in two seasons with the Hurricanes. The Tigers' starter will play alongside one of the most impressive young talents in the SEC in sophomore receiver Luther Burden.

14. Vanderbilt

Can the Commodores get out of the basement?

Picking the Commodores to finish dead last in the SEC is no longer a sure thing after the program made noticeable gains in coach Clark Lea's second season. This year's team has a friendly non-conference slate of Hawaii, Alabama A&M, Wake Forest and UNLV while drawing potential toss-up games against Missouri and Auburn at home.

