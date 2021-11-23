Power rankings: Big loss means big dip for Bills in polls

8. Buffalo Bills (6-4)

Last Week: 6

Week 11 Result: Lost vs. Indianapolis 41-15

Back in Week 9, the Bills suffered the biggest upset of the season, falling 9-6 in Jacksonville. As ugly as that loss was, they appeared to put it behind them when they pounded the New York Jets in Week 10.

In Week 11, the Bills were on the receiving end of a pounding. And thanks to their blowout loss at home against the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo fell out of first place in the AFC East.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor gouged the Bills for over 200 total yards and five touchdowns. The Bills had almost as many turnovers (four) as they did third-down conversions (five).

While speaking to reporters after the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen insisted the team wasn’t panicking about its recent struggles.

“We’re a really good football team when we don’t bite ourselves in the butt. What we put on the field today is not who we are,” Allen said. “We need to do a better job on all fronts. There’s no way around it, but at the same time, it’s not panic mode.”

The Bills might not be panicking yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be soon. After a road game in New Orleans on Thanksgiving night, they have their first meeting of the season with the rival Patriots, followed by a trip to Tampa.

It’s a tough stretch for a team that has been up-and-down in recent weeks.