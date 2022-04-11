Power Rankings: Best bargain contracts

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

This week’s power rankings break down the best bargain contracts on every NHL team. There are a couple of rules you need to keep in mind as you go through this article.

First, no player on an entry-level contract was considered. So, a player could only make the list if he inked another deal after his ELC.

Second, the player’s contract had to come in below $4.5 million per season. There’s no particular reason for that number other than I thought it made the most sense. Obviously, Conor McDavid and Auston Matthews are bargains, even at their high salaries, but I wanted to make the exercise a little more interesting.

The players aren’t only ranked according to their talent, their salary is also taken into consideration.

Here you go:

1 - Jordan Kyrou/Robert Thomas – F – St. Louis Blues:

I’m not picking between these two. They’re producing at a very similar rate and they both earn $2.8 million per season (they both have one year remaining on their contracts after this year). The Blues did very well on these bridge deals.

2 - Troy Terry – W – Anaheim Ducks:

The Ducks picked a great time to give Terry a bridge contract. He has 31 goals and 57 points in 66 games this season, and he earns just $1.45 million this year and next. With Ryan Getzlaf retiring, Terry will become a huge part of the Ducks next generation of stars.

3 - Tage Thompson – C – Buffalo Sabres:

It’s taken Thompson some time, but he finally seems to have put it all together. He was a key piece of the Ryan O’Reilly trade and it looks like he’s going to be a huge part of Buffalo’s future. He’s currently on a bridge contract that pays him $1.45 million per season.

Story continues

4 - Devon Toews – D – Colorado Avalanche:

Toews just snuck onto this list because he makes $4.1 million this year. That’s a sweet deal for a defenseman that has 53 points in 60 games this season. The good news for Colorado is that he has two years remaining on his current deal.

5 - Jesper Bratt – F – New Jersey Devils:

Bratt is having an incredible season, as he’s picked up 67 points through 67 games. Nobody expected him to be a point-per-game player coming into this season, so what he’s doing is very impressive. He’s making $2.75 million this season but that number is going to go way up this off-season.

6 - Roope Hintz – F – Dallas Stars:

Hintz inked a three-year $.945 million contract with the Stars in Nov. of 2020, which means he has one year remaining at a very reasonable cap hit of $3.15 million. He’s already surpassed the 30-goal mark and his combination of size and speed is impressive.

7 - Anthony DeAngelo – D – Carolina Hurricanes:

The Hurricanes took a chance on DeAngelo when most teams weren’t willing to and it’s paid off. He’s put up good numbers and it appears as though he’s been a good soldier for his new team.

8 - Andrew Mangiapane – W – Calgary Flames:

Mangiapane is about to cash in. He picked the perfect time to have a breakout season. He’s found the back of the net 30 times in his first 72 games while earning $2.45 million this season. He’s going to make the Flames pay this summer.

9 - Evander Kane – W – Edmonton Oilers:

Kane became available for a variety of reasons, but his signing has been really good for the Oilers. He’s producing at nearly a point-per-game pace and his cap hit will come in at under $3 million this season. You can also argue that Connor McDavid at $12.5 million is the best bang for your buck on the Oilers roster but we’re looking for bargains.

10 - Adrian Kempe – F – Los Angeles Kings:

Not only does Kempe lead the Kings in goals with 31, he’s 10 ahead of Phil Danault, who is in second place. The 25-year-old is earning $2 million this season, but he’s scheduled to become an RFA at the end of the current campaign. He’ll be getting a nice raise.

11 - Ryan Hartman – W – Minnesota Wild:

Hartman makes $1.7 million this year and he has two years remaining on his deal. This is his first “big” season from an offensive standpoint. He has an impressive 27 goals and 53 points in 70 games (he had never topped more than 31 points). This is a good deal.

12 - Tanner Jeannot – F – Nashville Predators:

Jeannot is a straight-up steal. He’s making $800,000 this year and the same amount next year but he’s produced a lot given his salary. The 24-year-old has an impressive 24 goals and 41 points in 70 games, which no one expected. This is a player who played ECHL games as recently as last season.

13 - Ilya Sorokin – G – New York Islanders:

Sorokin’s $4 million cap hit is a bargain given the numbers he has put up this year. He owns a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage in 2021-22, which is impressive given his team isn’t making the playoffs.

14 - Anthony Duclair – F – Florida Panthers:

Duclair has bounced around the NHL a little bit, but he seems to have found a home in Florida. He makes $3 million per year for two more years, and he has a solid 52 points in 63 games this season.

15 - Sean Couturier – C – Philadelphia Flyers:

Couturier is done for the year after undergoing back surgery in February. He’s in the final year of a contract that will pays him $4.3 million per season. That’s good value for one of the top two-way players in the game. He’ll earn $7.75 million starting next year. If he wasn’t injured, he’d be at the top of the list.

16 - Chandler Stephenson – C – Vegas Golden Knights:

Stephenson is under contract for $2.75 million, which makes him the 10th highest paid player on the Golden Knights roster, but he’s second in scoring. Thankfully for Vegas, they have him locked up for two more years.

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

17 - Jack Campbell – G – Toronto Maple Leafs:

Michael Bunting was a good candidate for this list too, but we’re going with Campbell. The 30-year-old has been really good this year, but like his team, he’ll be judged by what he does in the postseason.

18 - Filip Hronek – D – Detroit Red Wings:

Hronek is well paid, as he earns $4 million per year, but he flies under the radar because he plays in Detroit. The 24-year-old has 36 points in 68 games this season and he’s averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per game.

19 - Jared McCann – C – Seattle Kraken:

McCann was a nice expansion draft pick up for the Kraken. He already has 25 goals in 64 games this season and he’s already earned a contract extension that will pay him $5 million per season. He’s earning just under $3 million right now.

20 - Corey Perry – W – Tampa Bay Lightning:

There are clearly better players on the Lightning roster than Perry, but he’s locked up for just $1 million this season and next. The 36-year-old will flirt with the 20-goal mark in 2021-22 and he should provide his team with important leadership/grit in the playoffs.

21- Evan Rodrigues – W – Pittsburgh Penguins:

Rodrigues has given the Penguins some great value in 2021-22. He’s on a $1 million contract this season and he’s fifth on the team in scoring. He should get a raise this off-season.

22- Boone Jenner – C – Columbus Blue Jackets:

Jenner has been out of the Columbus lineup since mid-March with a back injury. Prior to the injury, he posted a solid 23 goals and 44 points in 59 games this season. He’s signed for this year and four more years at $3.75 million.

23 - Tanner Pearson – W – Vancouver Canucks:

Pearson has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $3.25 million per season. He has 14 goals and 34 points in 68 games this season, and he’s one of the few Canucks that is on a team-friendly deal.

24 - Lawson Crouse – W – Arizona Coyotes:

Crouse hit the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career, which isn’t insignificant for a 24-year-old player. The Coyotes forward makes $1.53333 million per season and he’ll be an RFA this summer.

25 - Vitek Vanecek – G – Washington Capitals:

The 26-year-old got his first real opportunity with the Caps last season and he did pretty well. The Caps have him under team control through this season at a cap hit of just $716,667. They lost him in the expansion draft but felt he was valuable enough to reacquire from Seattle.

26 - Artem Zub – D – Ottawa Senators:

Zub has been a nice free-agent find for the Senators. He makes $2.5 million per season while putting up a respectable 21 points in 71 games this season. The 26-year-old also averages over 21 minutes of ice time per game.

27 – Dylan Strome – F – Chicago Blackhawks:

Strome is fourth on the Blackhawks in scoring behind Patrick Kane ($10.5 million), Alex DeBrincat ($6.4 million) and Seth Jones ($5.4 million but he’ll earn $9.5 million starting next year). His production is beyond reasonable given the fact that he makes $3 million this season. He has 43 points in 58 games.

28 - Jake DeBrusk – W – Boston Bruins:

DeBrusk isn’t a huge bargain given his production over the last few years, but he’s having a nice year in 2021-22. Despite trying to trade him for a while, the Bruins managed to sign him to a reasonable extension this year. He’s making a reasonable $3.65 million this season, but that will jump up to $4 million starting next year. The real bargains here are Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand all making under $7 million.

29 - Paul Stastny – C – Winnipeg Jets:

Stastny’s better days are behind him but having him under contract for $3.75 million on a one-year deal is good business for Winnipeg. He should finish with more than 20 goals and 40 points this season.

30 - Jake Allen – G – Montreal Canadiens:

Allen’s numbers aren’t great this year, but that’s hardly his fault. The Habs have had to lean on him when he’s been healthy because Carey Price has been out for the year. The veteran’s $2.875 million salary is a solid bargain.

31 - Ryan Lindgren – D – New York Rangers:

Lindgren probably isn’t a bargain at $3 million, but his contract provides the Rangers with good value. He has 15 points in 70 games and he averages over 20 minutes of ice time per night. It’s a good deal.

32 - Alexander Barabanov – W – San Jose Sharks:

There aren’t many non-ELC bargains on the Sharks roster but Barabanov is one of them. He makes $1 million this year and he’s scheduled to become a UFA at season’s end. He’s fifth on the team in scoring with 37 points.