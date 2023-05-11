Power rankings: B/R puts Bills in Super Bowl picture after 2023 NFL draft

At least one outlet thinks the Buffalo Bills deserve to be mentioned in the 2023 Super Bowl picture still.

Bleacher Report’s post-2023 NFL draft power rankings slot the Bills in the fourth-overall position.

In no surprise, B/R puts the Kansas City Chiefs at the top, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals trailing them, respectively. But Buffalo is still amongst these top organizations, according to B/R.

In naming the Bills as the fourth-best team in the NFL, it’s noted that Buffalo deserves to be noted as such a powerhouse. That’s worth noting because not everyone feels that way after the Bills have fallen short of their goal in recent years to reach the title game.

Here’s B/R full breakdown on the Bills following the draft:

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the third straight season in 2022, but a lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs ended the season on a sour note. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was visibly upset at the end of that loss, told HBO’s The Shop that he still isn’t sure what needs to happen to get over the hump. “It doesn’t make sense,” Diggs said (35:30 mark). “I will rack my brain with this s–t at this point. … I think it’s more execution than anything. S–t is small little pieces on why s–t is not going right. … We’ve got the players. We’ve got the plays. Why s–t ain’t coming together?” Language, Stefon. It should make Diggs happier that the Bills should be that much more dangerous on offense this year. Damien Harris gives the team a physical presence in the run game, and first-round pick Dalton Kincaid offers the Bills a field-stretching tight end. “The Bills are a dangerous team, no doubt,” NFL analyst Gary Davenport said. “Buffalo could absolutely make it to the Super Bowl. But the loss of middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a legitimate blow, and the AFC is so loaded this season that all it takes is one flaw to potentially be a team’s undoing.”

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire