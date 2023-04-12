Power rankings: The Athletic stills sees Bills as top-five team, post-free agency

The Buffalo Bills were not amongst the most-active teams during the NFL’s free agency period. Their biggest moves might’ve been adding to their offensive line, which was very much outweighed by their loss of Tremaine Edmunds to the Chicago Bears.

The Athletic didn’t mind that.

In the outlet’s post-free agency power rankings, the Bills still managed to nab a top-five spot. Buffalo slides into the No. 4 slot.

While a strong position overall, there’s still a bit of a downer attached relating to the team ahead of the Bills. Of those three, only one is in the NFC: The Philadelphia Eagles.

The top-two overall were the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in first, respectively. Fourth is great, but that’s still only the third-best team in the AFC. The Athletic does not appear to be convinced that Buffalo has bridged the gap in the conference and they’ll have to prove otherwise on the field in 2023.

Here’s the breakdown on the Bills via The Athletic’s power rankings:

It was a newsy Monday for the Bills at the league meetings, as head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that he’ll be calling defensive plays as the team moves on without Leslie Frazier. Then the team agreed to terms with former Rams safety Taylor Rapp to add to a secondary that already re-signed Jordan Poyer. If there’s one more big move to make, it would be shocking the league with a trade for Lamar Jackson, that way the Bills continue proving their dominance in employing the better player among guys in the league with the same name (Josh Allen and Connor McGovern already secured).

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire