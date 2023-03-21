Power Rankings: Andy Katz lists MSU as his top remaining team in East Region

Breaking News:

In the eyes of college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Michigan State should be clinching a trip to the Final Four this weekend.

Katz released a Sweet 16 power rankings, and he has the Spartans as his highest team remaining in the East Region. Michigan State is listed at No. 9 — which is ahead of No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13 Kansas State and No. 16 FAU.

Michigan State will play Kansas State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a Sweet 16 matchup. The winner will move on to the Elite Eight and face the winner of the Tennessee and FAU.

Check out the complete power ranking from Katz below:

