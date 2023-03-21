Power Rankings: Andy Katz lists MSU as his top remaining team in East Region
In the eyes of college basketball analyst Andy Katz, Michigan State should be clinching a trip to the Final Four this weekend.
Katz released a Sweet 16 power rankings, and he has the Spartans as his highest team remaining in the East Region. Michigan State is listed at No. 9 — which is ahead of No. 11 Tennessee, No. 13 Kansas State and No. 16 FAU.
Michigan State will play Kansas State on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET in a Sweet 16 matchup. The winner will move on to the Elite Eight and face the winner of the Tennessee and FAU.
Check out the complete power ranking from Katz below:
🚨 Andy Katz's Sweet 16 Power Rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Houston
3. Texas
4. UCLA
5. Gonzaga
6. UConn
7. Arkansas
8. Xavier
9. Michigan State
10. Miami
11. Tennessee
12. Creighton
13. Kansas State
14. San Diego State
15. Princeton
16. FAU pic.twitter.com/JuVDug2BWH
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2023
