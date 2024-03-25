Power ranking Sweet 16 teams in the men's 2024 NCAA Tournament based on March Madness odds

And then there were 16.

The first week of March Madness concluded on Sunday night with the final game in the round of 32. Sixteen teams remain to compete in the regional semifinals – better known as the Sweet 16 – later this week.

Since original odds for the men's NCAA Division I tournament came out following Selection Sunday, not much has changed at the top. All four No. 1 seeds remain in the tournament as well as all four No. 2 seeds, and UConn still reigns supreme as the clear favorite to win the title.

Here are the latest power rankings for the 16 teams that remain in the tournament according to their current odds to win the national championship, per BetMGM.

Second round: Arizona Wildcats forward Keshad Johnson dunks against Dayton Flyers guard Enoch Cheeks (6) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game in Salt Lake City.

March Madness power rankings: Sweet 16

1. UConn (+200)

The Huskies entered the tournament as its No. 1 overall seed, and they've done nothing but back up that placement.

UConn dominated both of its March opponents in the first two rounds, defeating No. 16 Stetson 91-52 and No. 9 Northwestern 75-58. The last game the Huskies won by single digits was its Big East tournament semifinal victory over St. John's. They will play No. 5 San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

2. Houston (+500)

Houston survived a close upset attempt from Texas A&M in the second round on Sunday night after the Aggies hit a buzzer beater at the end of regulation to force overtime.

The Cougars' dominance in their first season in the Big 12 and excellent defensive performances all season have them set up well for a deeper tournament run. They're in the Sweet 16 now and will play No. 4 Duke on Friday.

3. Purdue (+650)

This is not last year's Purdue team. The Boilermakers, who lost to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, won each of their first- and second-round games by over 25 points.

Purdue took down No. 16 Grambling State in a 78-50 effort before drubbing No. 8 Utah State, 106-67, in the second round. The Boilermakers take on the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

4. Arizona (+800)

Not only does Arizona have the best odds of the four No. 2 seeds that remain in the tournament, the Wildcats currently hold better odds to win it all than the No. 1 seed in their region.

Arizona took care of business against its opponents in the first two rounds, defeating No. 15 Long Beach State 85-65 in the first round and No. 7 Dayton 78-68. The Wildcats will play No. 6 Clemson in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

5. North Carolina (+1000)

How about the Research Triangle?! North Carolina, Duke and N.C. State have all made it to the Sweet 16 one year after none of them did. The No. 1 Tar Heels are among favorites to win it all after finishing as ACC tournament runners-up (to N.C. State) and two early victories in March Madness.

North Carolina took out No. 16 Wagner in a 90-62 win and defeated Tom Izzo's No. 9 Michigan State with an 85-69 victory. They play No. 4 Alabama in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

6. Tennessee (+1200)

7. Marquette (+1600)

8. Iowa State (+1800)

T-9. Duke (+2500)

T-9. Gonzaga (+2500)

T-9. Creighton (+2500)

12. Illinois (+2800)

13. Alabama (+4000)

14. San Diego State (+6600)

15. Clemson (+8000)

16. N.C. State (+10000)

