Power ranking the SEC head coaches heading into 2022

Another year of college football is upon us, and that means adding 12 games (at least) to the sample size as we attempt to evaluate the SEC’s head coaches.

This league has undergone a lot of change in recent years. Though only two schools — LSU and Florida — elected to hire new coaches this offseason, four other programs have coaches entering the second season of their tenures.

One SEC team has already taken the field in 2022, as Vanderbilt beat Hawaii in Honolulu on Saturday night in a dominant 63-10 fashion. The rest of the league is set to kick off this weekend, headlined by high-profile matchups between the Gators and Utah, as well as the Tigers and Florida State.

With Week 1 upon us, here’s how the SEC’s head coaches stack up heading into the season.

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

AP Photo/Marco Garcia

Lea walked into a tough job at Vanderbilt, which had just a 3-17 record over the previous two seasons under coach Derek Mason. As expected, Year 1 was rough. The Commodores went 2-10, including a 23-3 season-opening loss to FCS East Tennessee State. This year’s team has a lot of veterans, and Lea could have something with dual-threat quarterback Mike Wright. The win over Hawaii — likely one of the worst teams in the FBS, in fairness — was impressive, and Vandy looks to be improved this year. But Lea will remain on the bottom, at least until he captures his first SEC win.

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Harsin seems to be the popular pick to be the first coach at a major program to lose his job in 2022, and it’s easy to see why. The Tigers went 6-7 in Year 1 under Harsin, not awful but also a bit disappointing. Then, Harsin narrowly survived a booster-led coup d’état this offseason. He was shielded by athletic director Allen Greene, who is now gone, and his tenure on the plains will likely be brief unless Auburn can overachieve significantly this fall.

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It’s strange to feel so unequipped to make any definitive statements about a coach entering their third season at a school, but Drinkwitz is an interesting case. He got this job after one season at Appalachian State — his first as a head coach. The Mountaineers went 12-1 with assets largely left over from previous coach Scott Satterfield, and since arriving in Columbia, Drinkwitz went 5-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season and 6-7 a year ago. Basically, middling results from a middle-tier SEC program. Drinkwitz’s job security should be fine, but it’s still unclear how much higher the ceiling is at Mizzou.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Talk about limited head coaching experience. It’s hard to understate how impressive Beamer’s South Carolina team was in Year 1, his first in any head coaching role. The Gamecocks went just 7-6, but they were immediately competitive and earned blowout wins over Florida and North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Not bad for a team that wasn’t expected to even sniff a bowl game. If South Carolina can take a step forward with quarterback Spencer Rattler, expect Beamer to finish a lot higher on this list by the end of the season.

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Another coach who overachieved in Year 1, Heupel orchestrated one of the most electric passing offenses in the country last fall. At least, when it was on. Inconsistency led to a 7-6 finish, but the Volunteers get a lot of pieces back on offense, including one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the country in Hendon Hooker and Cedric Tillman. Many see UT as the second-best team in the East, but it still has a lot to prove. Regardless, the outlook under Heupel, who also achieved success at UCF, is positive.

Billy Napier, Florida

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

I think Napier will find a lot of success at Florida. His placement this low is simply due to the fact that this is his first head coaching job in the Power Five, and we’re yet to see how his team will look on the field. The early recruiting returns have been impressive, and Napier should have this team back to contending for SEC titles sooner rather than later. Year 1 could be rough, but if he can get the most out of quarterback Anthony Richardson, UF could be better than many think.

Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Leach’s air raid offense has proven to be more than just a novelty in the SEC. It’s a legitimate strategy for success, as demonstrated by Will Rogers putting together one of the best seasons through the air in the country last fall. Mississippi State improved from four to seven wins in Leach’s second season, and it could take a step forward in Year 3. Still, even given his track record, it’s hard to justify putting Leach much higher than this given the actual results.

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The decision to hire Pittman, the offensive line coach at Georgia, felt uninspired at the time. Now, it looks like a stroke of brilliance. He walked into a program that hadn’t won an SEC game in more than two years, and he won three in a Year 1 that was impacted by the pandemic. Still, no one expected the leap the Razorbacks made last fall, winning nine games and looking like one of the league’s most competent teams on a weekly basis. This is a big Year 3 for Pittman, but even if Arkansas takes a step back, fans in Fayetteville should be thrilled with what he’s doing.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

You can say what you’d like about Kiffin, but he’s good at what he does. Ole Miss has been one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire country since he walked in the door, and even with the departure of Matt Corral, he added several pieces such as USC transfer quarterback Jaxon Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans. Kiffin is one of the best schemers in the country, and the drop-off on offense should be minimal. Ole Miss has a bit of a hard ceiling in the SEC West, but coming off a Sugar Bowl appearance, Kiffin’s team should push those boundaries once again. The question is, how long is he planning to stay in Oxford?

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball school, no more. Kentucky football may never move the needle the way John Calipari’s hoops program does, but Mark Stoops has made it a contender in what is one of the most underrated coaching jobs of the last decade. The Wildcats have two 10-win seasons over the last four years and could potentially finish with another this season. He’s also won four-straight bowl games. Stoops is the second longest-tenured SEC coach behind Nick Saban and has been in Lexington since 2013. It seems he may be content to overachieve with UK for the rest of his career.

Jimbo Fisher

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Excluding Fisher from the top three may be a bit controversial, especially given the fact that he is one of the three coaches in the league with a national title. But that title didn’t come at his current job, where he’s never won more than nine games (though he did narrowly miss the College Football Playoff in 2020). Fisher just landed one of the top recruiting classes in the modern era, and Texas A&M could be competing for titles year-in and year-out sooner rather than later if it can keep that up. But for now, it’s hard to argue that Fisher hasn’t underachieved since leaving Florida State.

Brian Kelly, LSU

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

The usual caution I would take in evaluating a first-time SEC coach doesn’t exactly apply to Kelly. In a head coaching career that has spanned three decades, he’s the third-winningest active head coach in the FBS (and the winningest coach in Notre Dame history). He’s accomplished just about everything you can in a head coaching career besides an elusive national title, a shortcoming he came to Baton Rouge to rectify. Success may not immediately come for LSU, but Kelly should quickly rebuild this program into a winner.

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Smart has a long way to go if he wants to match the legacy of Saban, his long-time boss. But Smart put away any doubts that he’s the best coach in the SEC outside of Tuscaloosa last season when he won his first national championship and subsequently had a record 15 players drafted. UGA’s recruiting stands up to anyone in the country, and Smart has built an Alabama-like machine in Athens. The floor for the Bulldogs will remain extremely high as long as he’s there.

Nick Saban, Alabama

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

I feel like I would be wasting your time by even attempting to justify this pick, but here goes (briefly): Saban’s seven national titles are the most in college football history, he’s the only coach to win national championships at two different FBS schools since the introduction of the AP Poll and his worst finish at Alabama since Year 1 is three losses. He’s fairly indisputably the greatest college coach of all time. Of course he tops this list.

