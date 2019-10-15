Power Ranking Roundup: The bye week didn't do the Bears any favors

The Bears didn't play last week, but did that stop them from falling in Power Rankings across The Web? It did not! Going into the bye on a loss never fails to stoke the panic. Here's what they're saying:

NBC Sports Chicago -- #16

Their power rankings slide is because of how well other teams performed Sunday; Chicago doesn't feel like a top-15 team when compared to the rest of the NFL.



NFL.com -- #9

The Bears do have a player who's good at all that stuff when given a chance -- that would be running back Tarik Cohen, who already had nine such "big plays" through five games a year ago. In 2019? He has just one, despite being healthy and available each week. Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to get Cohen involved.



ESPN -- #16

Their vertical passing attack is limited with Mitchell Trubisky or Chase Daniel at quarterback. The offense has been equally ineffective on the ground. Chicago has gained eight or more rushing yards on just 10 running plays through five games.



Bleacher Report -- #10

Chicago had best make good use of this week off and get things figured out. Four of the team's next five games after the bye are against teams that made the postseason a year ago, including trips to face the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.



Sports Illustrated -- #17

A Vikings win this week and strong starts from the Lions and Packers suddenly raises the stake Sunday's game against the Saints. Unfortunately, New Orleans has a similarly great defense and a much better offense than the Bears.



CBS Sports -- #13

They come off the bye looking to generate more on offense. But it was the defense that also had some issues in London. That unit needs to pick it up as well.



USA Today -- #14

Coming out of bye, club currently just outside playoff picture hits brutal stretch with just two of final 11 opponents currently below .500.



Yahoo Sports -- #11

The Bears have only two games left against teams who are currently under .500. They face the Chargers and Giants, who are both 2-4 and not totally incapable. If the Bears make it back to the playoffs, it'll be impressive.



