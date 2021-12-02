Power ranking potential offensive coordinator candidates

With the recent firing of Darrin Chiaverini, it’s now time for the Colorado Buffaloes to find their next offensive coordinator.

The Buffs have some powerful offensive weapons in Jarek Broussard, Brenden Rice and Brendon Lewis, but now it’s time to find the right coordinator to maximize their talents. Even with this dangerous trio, Colorado’s offense ranked near the bottom of most statistical categories in 2021.

Fortunately, a fresh start awaits. Karl Dorrell has favored a run-first style offense and it will be interesting to see how this factors into his coaching search. Brian Howell of BuffZone rendered these names on Monday, and here’s who I believe the top five overall candidates currently are.

Danny Langsdorf, QB coach, Colorado

This wouldn’t exactly be a sexy hire, but the Buffs should at least give him a look. Langsdorf, who has been Colorado’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator the past two seasons, was influential in molding Sam Noyer and oversaw Brenon Lewis’ improvement this year.

But you do have to take into account how poorly Colorado’s offensive as a whole performed in 2021. That’s not all on Langsdorf, though, as his passing game was handicapped by a struggling O-line.

Prior to Colorado, he was Oregon State’s offensive coordinator from 2005-13. He also had a three-year stint as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator from 2015-17 and was an offensive analyst for Oregon in 2018.

John Wristen, head coach, CSU-Pueblo

Dec 20, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado State Pueblo Thunderwolves head coach John Wristen talks to the team during a timeout against the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks in the first half at Sporting Park. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

You have to admire the work John Wristen has put in the past 14 seasons down the road at CSU-Pueblo. He led the ThunderWolves to a NCAA Division II National Championship in 2014 and is a six-time Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Before he revitalized the CSU-Pueblo program, Wristen was a tight ends coach at UCLA under Karl Dorrell for two seasons. From 1999-2005, former CU head coach Gary Barnett had Wristen on staff as well to help with multiple offensive positions.

Jeff Tedford, Unemployed

Dec 1, 2018; Boise, ID, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Tedford hoists the Mountain West Trophy after defeating Boise State 19-16 in overtime at Albertsons Stadium. Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Tedford was the Cal Golden Bears’ head coach from 2002-12 and was a two-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year, working with the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Marshawn Lynch and Justin Forsett.

He was last leading the Fresno State Bulldogs but retired in 2019 due to health reasons. However, Tedford has reportedly shown interest in resuming his coaching career. The only problem for the Buffs here is keeping him away from Fresno State, which just lost its head coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington.

Matt Mumme, offensive coordinator, Nevada

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong (12) greets offensive coordinator Matt Mumme before their NCAA college football game against UNLV in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Just looking at the offensive numbers Mumme helped produce at Nevada, this would be a great hire for the Buffs. Mumme, who has been the Wolf Pack’s OC for five seasons, oversaw an offense that ranked 15th nationally in scoring at 36.7 points per game.

The former Kentucky Wildcats QB in the late 1990s, Mumme also aided in taking Nevada to four bowl games.

Chris Kapilovic, offensive line coach, Michigan State

Michigan State’s offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic works with players during the opening day of fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, on the MSU campus in East Lansing.

Kapilovic was Colorado’s offensive line coach in 2019 before he took a $700,000 offer to join Mel Tucker at Michigan State. Don’t call him a traitor just yet, however, because Kapilovic did want to stay at CU. He now has a chance to return, that is if the Buffs can offer him more than what he’s making at Michigan State. What a plot twist that would be…

If CU can get coach “Kap” back, it would also provide a huge boost to their struggling O-line.

