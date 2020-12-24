Power Ranking the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 16

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 16 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For most of the 2020 NFL season, three quarterbacks have had a stranglehold on the top spots in DJ Bean's weekly QB Power Rankings on NBC Sports Boston.

Russell Wilson raced out of the gates early before defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes caught up partway through the season, only to see Aaron Rodgers take over the top spot recently.

But there's a new name cracking the Top 3 heading into Week 16.

Leading the Bills to their first AFC East crown in a quarter-century, Josh Allen has surged towards the top of this week's Power Rankings while a fellow QB with an 11-3 record -- Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger -- has plummeted out of the Top 10 on the heels of a three-game losing streak.