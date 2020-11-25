Power Ranking of NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 12

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The first three quarterbacks taken in the 2020 NFL Draft have had very different rookie seasons.

No. 1 pick Joe Burrow was the Bengals' starter from Day One, taking over a Cincinnati team that had gone 2-14 in 2019. And while Burrow has shown flashes, his season was cut short this past Sunday when he tore multiple knee ligaments in a loss to Washington.

No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa didn't take over as the starter in Miami until Week 8, but won his first three starts, putting the Dolphins right in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC. And even though he was benched last week during an ugly loss to the Broncos, he'll be back under center this week against the Jets.

And then there's Justin Herbert. The Oregon product only supplanted Tyrod Taylor as the Chargers' starter after a team doctor inadvertently punctured one of Taylor's lungs, but he's been phenomenal for the Bolts, throwing for 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions and averaging 300 yards per game, good for a 104.7 quarterback rating.

Thanks to that performance, he has cracked the Top 5 of DJ Bean's weekly Power Rankings of all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks.