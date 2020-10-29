Power Ranking of NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 8

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Quarterback rating isn't the one and only measure about a player's performance, but it often paints a pretty accurate view of how quarterbacks -- and for Cam Newton, it's awfully telling.

Newton's QB rating has declined in each of his five starts this season:

Week 1 vs. Miami: 100.7Week 2 vs. Seattle: 94.6Week 3 vs. Las Vegas: 73.8Week 6 vs. Denver: 51.6Week 7 vs. San Francisco: 39.7

So it's no surprise that Newton's slide is reflected in our weekly QB Power Rankings entering Week 8 of the NFL season. For a player who had cracked the Top 10 earlier this season, Newton now finds himself right near the bottom of the barrel.

It's a different story for Tom Brady, who has cracked the Top 5 on the heels of another stellar performance.