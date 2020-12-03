Power Ranking of NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 13

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 13 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's little debate over the three best quarterbacks in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have separated themselves from the QB pack.

After that? Debate away.

Week 12 brought more shakeups to the quarterback hierarchy, and the New England Patriots are in part to thank after putting the clamps on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Meanwhile, the QB who lit up the Patriots in Week 11, Deshaun Watson, continued his scorching streak by racking up four touchdown passes in the Houston Texans' win over the Detroit Lions.

So, what does the quarterback landscape look like as we enter December? DJ Bean has your complete QB Power Rankings for all 32 starters.