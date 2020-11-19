Power Ranking of NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 11

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Earlier this season, Russell Wilson wasn't just the quarterback playing the best football in the NFL, he was also the clear-cut MVP front-runner.

But that's no longer the case. The Seahawks signal-caller has thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last four games and just had his worst effort of the season against the Rams: 248 yards, zero touchdowns for the first time this season, and two picks.

And Wilson might have a tough time passing Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in the MVP race, considering he still his games against Washington, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and the Rams -- four teams among the top six stingiest pass defenses in the league.

But while Wilson is slip-sliding in DJ Bean's weekly QB Power Rankings, others like Tom Brady and Cam Newton are on the way up.