Power Ranking of NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks entering Week 5

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 5

Trying to determine the NFL's best quarterback through one-quarter of the 2020 season is no easy task.

Is it Russell Wilson, the early MVP front-runner who is on pace for 64 touchdown passes and is torching defenses with an incredible QB rating of 136.7?

Is it defending Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who picked up where he left off and has led the Chiefs to four straight wins -- three against playoff teams from a year ago -- and has yet to throw an interception?

What about Aaron Rodgers, who has thrown multiple touchdowns in every game, is completing over 70 percent of his passes, and hasn't thrown an interception since January?

While those three are fighting it out for the top spots in DJ Bean's QB Power Rankings entering Week 5, other quarterbacks are making moves as well, including Tom Brady, who surges into the Top 10 following a five-TD performance against the Chargers.