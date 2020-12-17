Power Ranking the NFL's 32 starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 15

Bean: Ranking the NFL's 32 starting QBs ahead of Week 15 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Through 14 weeks of the 2020 NFL season, only two different quarterbacks have held down the top spot in DJ Bean's weekly Power Rankings of all 32 starting QBs.

There's Russell Wilson, who came out of the gates firing on all cylinders, throwing 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions through his first seven games with a QB rating over 120.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes leap-frogged Wilson later in the season thanks to a seven-game stretch in which he had a staggering TD to INT ratio of 18 to 1.

But a three-interception game in Week 14 left Mahomes vulnerable to a challenger sneaking past him -- and that's exactly what Aaron Rodgers has done. With 10 touchdowns and no turnovers in his last three games, the Packers quarterback is turning it on just when the Packers need it the most.

Beyond Rodgers, how do the rest of the Power Rankings shake out entering Week 15?