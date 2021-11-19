Power Ranking the LSU Tigers head coach candidates

Plenty of chatter going on with the LSU Tigers and their hunt for the next head coach.

Most are just potential candidates stating they love their current jobs and don’t have interest, but who believes head coaches when it comes to open jobs during the season? What exactly are they supposed to say? There could be truth to their statements for some. At this point, all conversations are being done by agents and not the coaches.

With all that being said, we look to power rank the most talked-about candidates. This isn’t pointing to who we believe will become the next LSU head coach but where they stand in the priority.

Plus predictions for how it all ends for each one of them.

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Seems like Jimbo Fisher was always target No. 1 for the LSU Tigers. While he makes the top spot on our list, I don’t believe he will actually leave College Station. However, that isn’t stopping Fisher’s friend, Scott Woodward, from making efforts to draw him to Baton Rouge.

Prediction: Stays at Texas A&M

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman/USA TODAY Sports

Riley feels awfully similar to the Fisher situation. His name gets thrown around with any big job from the college and NFL levels. Can LSU draw him away from Norman even with the Sooners set to join the SEC? That remains to be seen. We don’t buy the report of an offer being made, but again the Tigers brass will continue to chase until told no after multiple attempts to grab one of the best offensive minds in college football.

Prediction: Stays at Oklahoma

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Fickell makes the list here due to the fact he has Cincinnati within striking distance of the College Football Playoffs and is one of the best defensive coaches in the game. He is being linked to both USC and LSU, but to a lesser degree. Fickell doesn’t give any indication that he is considering leaving the Bearcats.

Prediction: Stays at Cincinnati

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Dave Aranda is trending toward the top of the list for both of the top jobs available. He keeps winning and has shown that he can slow the Lincoln Riley offense. While many believe an offensive coach would be preferred, you can’t ignore what Aranda has accomplished at Baylor in the Big 12 Conference. He knows LSU and knows what it takes to get to the CFP.

Prediction: Aranda becomes the LSU head coach

Billy Napier, UL-Lafayette

Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Billy Napier is the guy I would want as the next head coach, but I don’t get a say in the next head coach at LSU. It feels like this is the year Napier finally leaves Lafayette. I just don’t think it will be for the LSU Tigers’ head coaching vacancy. After some buzz around the TCU job, it is likely the Horned Frogs will name Sonny Dykes the next head coach.

Prediction: Napier stays at ULL

James Franklin, Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

One month ago you couldn’t find a hotter name around Baton Rouge or Los Angeles than James Franklin. Since then the vibe around Franklin has completely changed. Some reports indicate Franklin is completely off the board for LSU, but how much can you really believe when agents are in play.

Prediction: Franklin becomes the USC head coach

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin’s candidacy always felt one-sided. It is likely Kiffin would have interest but not the other way around. With rumors of the job in Miami (Florida) opening up, that move makes a ton of sense. If he feels like the ceiling has been hit in Oxford, I could see a move back to the Sunshine State that is really up for grabs.

Prediction: Kiffin becomes the Miami head coach

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

There was plenty of buzz around Mel Tucker coming back to the Bayou, but with reports of a massive extension being reported, he comes off the list. That is why he lands here at the bottom of the list for LSU.

Mel Tucker signs extension with Michigan State

