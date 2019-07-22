Power Ranking After: New Hampshire

The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was a little more like what we grew accustomed to in 2018. A handful of drivers dominated the race with consistently strong runs. In fact, eight of the top 10 finishers in that race spent 250 or more laps inside the top 15 (83% of the time) with fifth-place finisher Matt DiBenedetto missing by only two trips around the track.

Two of last year’s Big 3 battled for the win with Kyle Busch showing most of his strength early before falling back intp the dirty air of traffic. Late in the going, Kevin Harvick gambled on old tires and moxie to keep a flat track master at bay. It was Denny Hamlin who stole the show, however. He had the better car if not the right strategy and he solidified his position in the Fantasy Power Rankings top 10.

Looking back 45 days, this week’s ranking include races from the June 9 running of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The Pocono 400 is the latest race to fall out of consideration. It is an eclectic mix of tracks that includes Michigan, Sonoma Raceway, the 1.5-mile tracks of Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway, the plate track of Daytona International Speedway, and last week’s flat New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



1. Kyle Busch (last week: 1)

Weeks in the top 10: 20

FPR#: 7.17

Busch continues to be a great fantasy value. Despite finishing eighth last week in New Hampshire, he earned the most points in Draft Kings’ game and was second-best in NASCAR Fantasy Live largely because of the 16 Stage points he banked.

2. Joey Logano (last week: 2)

Weeks in the top 10: 20

FPR#: 7.85

Despite a generally lackluster race at New Hampshire, Logano held position in second. His seventh-place finish at Pocono in June was replaced this week by a ninth on the smaller flat track, but he had a good enough lead over the field in the past 45 days to still be considered a top option. Logano and all of Team Penske is at their best on unrestricted, intermediate speedways, however, and in allocation management games he is best left in the garage at Pocono.

3. Kevin Harvick (last week: 6) +3

Weeks in the top 10: 20

FPR#: 8.31

Once a driver like Harvick is victorious, expectations are high that he will string more wins together. Before settling onto the bandwagon, we will have to wait and see. Speed has not been his problem this year and mistakes are unpredictable. Then again there is nothing like the taste of champagne to make every crewmember concentrate just a little harder.

4. Martin Truex Jr. (last week: 10) +6

Weeks in the top 10: 17

FPR#: 8.69

In the category of “the more things change, the more they stay the same,” the top four this week might look eerily familiar to anyone who was playing fantasy NASCAR last year. It’s the “Big 3 and ‘Me’ ” as Logano described the fearsome foursome entering the season finale. Truex is still looking for consistency, however, and the big reason he jumped up six spots is that he is no longer weighed down by a 35th-place finish at Pocono.

5. Ryan Blaney (last week: 8) +3

Weeks in the top 10: 12

FPR#: 9.27

We expected Blaney to be the best value at Team Penske last week at New Hampshire, but frankly we did not think he would flat outperform his stablemates. Blaney’s fourth-place finish was best among them by a wide margin and now he needs to string together some more strong runs like he did earlier in the season with four top-fives in five races from Ingenuity Sun Media Raceway through Bristol Motor Speedway.

6. Kurt Busch (last week: 3) -2

Weeks in the top 10: 13

FPR#: 9.37

Last week’s 18th-place finish was only the third time this year that Busch finished outside the top 15. While he has experienced poor results twice before, he typically ran well. Last week he ran modestly. His Average Running Position of 7.63 suggests he was among the leaders with some regularity, but he did not make a lot of on-camera appearances despite winning the week before.

7. Denny Hamlin (last week: 7)

Weeks in the top 10: 13

FPR#: 9.61

Hamlin easily had the best car in the final stages of the Foxwoods 301. It took too long to catch Harvick and once he got there, Hamlin failed to successfully execute the bump-and-run. His second-place finish was the second consecutive top-five – and what made it even better is that it came on a track where he has traditionally been expected to run well. Pocono is another such track and he finished sixth in June’s event.

8. Alex Bowman (last week: 9) +1

Weeks in the top 10: 10

FPR#: 10.78

Bowman’s 14th-place finish in the Foxwoods 301 might not seem all that impressive on the surface, but when one considers that is came after destroying both of the cars on his hauler and driving a loaner from teammate Jimmie Johnson one should realize what a great feat it was. Bowman needs a strong run at Pocono to remain with the leaders, however, because he has only two top-10s in his last six attempts. One of those was his career-first win at Chicagoland.

9. William Byron (last week: 4) -5

Weeks in the top 10: 9

FPR#: 10.82

Byron’s position among the Fantasy Power Rankings top 10 this week is largely owed to consistency. His last six races (as well as the four that preceded those) have been in the top 20. Highlighted by a second at Daytona and an eighth at Chicagoland, he has the capacity to be a top value on any given week and that makes him a good differentiator.

10. Aric Almirola (last week: 11) +1

Weeks in the top 10: 12

FPR#: 11.03

Like Byron, Almirola is among the leaders this week because of consistency. Since stringing several top-10s together at the beginning of the year – a streak that ended at Texas Motor Speedway in the spring – Almirola has scored only four more top-10s and no top-fives. What he’s done instead is finish 17th or better in all but two races and that means he has not cost his owners many points even when he stumbles.

Dropped from the Top 10

11. Kyle Larson (last week: 5) -6

Weeks in the top 10: 6

FPR#: 11.92

We didn’t expect Larson to stay among the top 10 very long. We were right. Last week he had a strong car, but coming from the back insured that he would not log very many laps in the top 15, get a good Average Running Position or Driver Rating. Then after he crashed, it sealed his fate. He could rebound at Pocono but his last attempt there ended outside the top 25.

Big Mover outside the Top 10

19. Matt DiBenedetto (last week: 22) +3

Weeks in the top 1

FPR#: 16.39

The No. 95 Leavine Family Racing team is finally getting the results we thought they would. In the last six weeks. DiBenedetto has earned two top-fives, another top-10 and a 16th-place result. While it is unlikely they will claw their way into the top 10, they have become one of the best values at their cap level and if you catch them on the right week, they earn enough points in allocation management games.