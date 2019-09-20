It's early-very early-in the 2019 season, but there are a few Chicago Bears players who've quickly established themselves as critical pieces to whatever success this team will enjoy. Obvious names like Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks are irreplaceable parts on defense, but what about HaHa Clinton-Dix? The Adrian Amos replacement has emerged as one of the team's best all-around performers through two games.

A glaring name missing from Chicago's best of the best this week is QB Mitch Trubisky. He'll need a big game against the Redskins on Monday night in order to silence his critics and climb back into the who's who list on this roster. No position is more important to a Super Bowl run than the quarterback, so for Trubisky not to be among the Bears' best right now is somewhat concerning.

And how about that kicker? Eddy Pineiro is on the verge of becoming a household name because of his journey to the Bears' starting job and his clutch 53-yard game-winner against the Broncos in Week 2. He earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors because of it, as well as a spot in this edition of the Power Rankings.

Here are the top-10 Bears heading into Week 3.

Power ranking Chicago Bears players entering Week 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago