Power Ranking After: Charlotte

With yet another off week on the schedule for the All-Star break, the past 45 days includes only five races from the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway through the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. With a short track, former plate track, a high-banked course, and back-to-back 1.5-milers in the mix this is an interesting time, however, and there has been a lot of movement among the top drivers recently.

Making it even more compelling is that no one has swept the top 10 in this span. Drivers like Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola have been incredibly consistent, but not quite perfect.

The past few weeks have showcased some resurgent efforts among drivers with marquee teams and some very interesting dark horse triumphs that have a few drivers waiting in the wings. And with Richmond leaving the mix next week to be replaced by the first Pocono Raceway event, things are likely to continue to shake up.



1. Chase Elliott (last week: 1)

Weeks in the top 10: 10

FPR#: 5.34

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elliott has been the hottest driver over the past four races. He is the only one to sweep the top five and one of only two drivers to sweep the top 10. There have been periods in each race when it appears he is going to be able to dominate, but he hasn’t quite learned to close the deal with enough consistency to give him the aura of perfection that marked last year’s Big 3.

2. Martin Truex Jr. (last week: 6) +4

Weeks in the top 10: 10

FPR#: 7.26

Story continues

Truex has won three of the last six races, but he has also finished outside the top 15 in three of those events. Winning is great, but fantasy owners have to know when they are coming in order to maximize their effect. Last year Truex won the Pocono 400; only one month later, he finished 15th in the second race on that track and therein lies a big part of the problem.

3. Alex Bowman (last week: 1) +7

Weeks in the top 10: 3

FPR#: 7.33

Along with his teammate Elliott, Bowman is the only other driver to sweep the top 10 in the past four races. With a 23rd-place effort at Bristol Motor Speedway falling out of this week’s formula, Bowman’s three consecutive runner-up finishes and a seventh in the Coke 600 make him a very desirable place-and-hold pick. Any fantasy owner who has been playing for more than a year or two knows just how strong Hendrick Motorsports is at Pocono.

4. Joey Logano (last week: 2) -2

Weeks in the top 10: 13

FPR#: 7.47

Logano’s strong run last week at Charlotte was a little unexpected. He has not been good on that track in the past couple of years and was coming off an anemic run at Kansas Speedway. When Simon Pagenaud won the Indy 500 earlier in the day, however, it elevated all three Team Penske drivers’ efforts and almost got Logano into Victory Lane. Truex was too strong, but Logano’s second-place was not from a lack of trying.

5. Brad Keselowski (last week: 7) +2

Weeks in the top 10: 12

FPR#: 7.58

Keselowski’s win at Kansas is one of the reasons it pays to look at strength-based scoring. His raw finishes have not been great during the past five weeks, but he has spent a lot of time among the leaders before disaster strikes. When he avoids trouble, he is capable of winning – like he did in the Digital Ally 400. When he cannot avoid it, he finishes 19th as in the Coke 600. Fantasy players need to know he is capable of striking on any week, however.

6. Kyle Busch (last week: 3) -3

Weeks in the top 10: 13

FPR#: 8.43

Last week, Busch survived several risky moves; two weeks ago he did not escape his emotions at Kansas. If it feels like one is playing Russian Roulette every time they put him on their roster, it is because he is the consummate high-risk, high-reward pick. His third-place finish in the Coke 600 was his first top-five since winning the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

7. Kevin Harvick (last week: 8) +1

Weeks in the top 10: 13

FPR#: 9.62

At certain periods during the Coke 600, Harvick looked very strong. Mostly, he was just ok and did a yeoman’s job of staying with the leaders and making the most of his opportunity. That has defined his year so far. His mundane performance is going to be tested at Pocono where he enters with five straight top-fives. If he cannot dominate that track, he could be in trouble.

8. William Byron (last week: 12) +4

Weeks in the top 10: 2

FPR#: 11.39

Fantasy owners are just now beginning to see what team owner Rick Hendrick does. The tutelage of Chad Knaus is paying dividends in the form of solid qualification efforts, track position throughout the race, and good finishes for Byron. With two top-10s in the past three weeks, he is climbing up the ranks and makes him second appearance among the Fantasy Power Rankings top 10.

9. Kurt Busch (last week: 4) -5

Weeks in the top 10: 9

FPR#: 11.55

Just when you thought it was safe to put Busch on your roster and immediately after the garage locked in the NASCAR Fantasy Live, Busch pushed too hard and crashed. He snapped an 11-race streak of top-15s in the process. He will reload and tackle Pocono where he has five top-15s in the last six races.

10. Aric Almirola (last week: 18) +8

Weeks in the top 10: 8

FPR#: 12.88

A 37th-place finish at Bristol sent Almirola plummeting down the order in the Power Rankings for a while. Now that the Food City 500 is no longer part of the formula, he’s bounced back in the top 10 on the strength of four consecutive results of 16th or better. With only one top-five this year, he is not always going to score maximum points, but he will be a good earner for your fantasy roster.

Dropped from the Top 10

11. Clint Bowyer (last week: 5) -6

Weeks in the top 10: 5

FPR#: 13.58

This can be a very discouraging sport for drivers. Bowyer had every reason to think he would have a good race at Charlotte, but he was caught up in someone else’s mistake and finished only 24th. That stalled a recent surge of two top-10s at Dover International Speedway and Kansas. Now he has two 20-something finishes in the last four weeks and one has to wonder what is going to happen next.

15. Daniel Suarez (last week: 9) -6

Weeks in the top 10: 3

FPR#: 14.97

Suarez was part of the storyline periodically during the Coke 600, but ultimately his 18th-place finish told the story. He just wasn’t quite strong enough to close the deal and his three-race, top-10 streak at Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, and Bristol is no longer bolstering his ranking in the Power Rankings.

Big Mover outside the Top 10

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (last week: 23) +9

Weeks in the top 10: 3

FPR#: 14.53

Never underestimate the power of anger. After getting spun by Kyle Busch early in the Coke 600 Stenhouse was on a mission to get back to the front and confront his rival. He took a shot at Busch’s back bumper and missed. After doing so, he lost a few positions and that seemed to wake him up to what was most important. Stenhouse recovered his composure and scored his first top-five of the season in one of NASCAR’s most grueling races.