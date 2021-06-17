Power ranking the Big 12 offenses from least lethal to most

With Oklahoma and Texas both being deemed among the most lethal offenses in college football by 247Sports, Sooners Wire decided to rank the Big 12 as a whole to see how the offensive units stack up against one another heading into the 2021 season.

We’ll use the same criteria Sam Marsdale did in his projections, which is projecting which offenses will be “college football’s most potent offensively next fall in terms of points, yards and overall production.”

So, without further adieu, here are the Big 12 offenses ranked from the least lethal group to the most as we draw nearer to the beginning of a new season in about two-and-a-half months:

Kansas Jayhawks

Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP

This one shouldn't come as any surprise. The Jayhawks were absolutely putrid offensively in 2020, and while they do have a new head coach at the helm, there really isn't any reason to expect things to change dramatically in 2021. Out of 127 teams, Kansas was 123rd in scoring offense and 126th in total offense. That is horrible.

Baylor Bears

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Aranda is a good coach who has a good chance to get the Bears to relevancy soon, but offense isn't his calling card. Baylor was 100th in scoring offense and 118th in total offense in 2020. While it will likely improve in 2021, it will not be enough to jump over some of the other offenses in the league.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Mountaineers were really close to getting up higher than No. 8 here but this is where they will have to sit for now. West Virginia was not bad offensively in 2020 but not spectacular either, managing to score a bit -- 50th in scoring offense -- but just 82nd in total offense. It really may simply come down to what kind of a jump quarterback Jarret Doege can make for the Mountaineers offense next season as they look to be a dark horse team in the conference.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Red Raiders made a splash pickup in the transfer portal this offseason by bringing aboard Oregon transfer quarterback Tyler Shough to run the show in 2021. Shough was pretty solid for the Ducks in 2020, so if he can bring that to Lubbock, Texas Tech will have a chance to have an offense that can move the ball. This is one of the more interesting offenses to keep an eye on heading into next year.

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

If quarterback Skylar Thompson can stay healthy, the Wildcats' offense should be good enough for them to win games in 2021. Running back Deuce Vaughn is one of the most dynamic players in the Big 12, and Chris Klieman has a way of knowing what will work best each given week. A lot of this depends on Thompson staying on the field, but if he does, Kansas State will move the ball.

Texas Christian Horned Frogs

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

The Horned Frogs quietly had a sneaky solid offense in 2020 and they bring their quarterback Max Duggan back to run the show. Last season, TCU ranked 45th in scoring offense and 51st in total offense, and they should be improved going into next season. Gary Patterson has the Frogs as one of the conference's dark horse teams, which is probably exactly how he likes it.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping the Cowboys in the top four offenses in the league despite losing Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace is really putting faith in their system and Mike Gundy's ability to create an offense more than anything. Gundy has his obvious flaws, and you can easily poke holes in his ability to get Oklahoma State over the hump. But traditionally the offense has been good under him. With quarterback Spencer Sanders back, the Pokes should have a chance to be good on this side of the ball once again.

Texas Longhorns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I am going to disagree with 247Sports' rankings a bit here and drop the Longhorns to the third most lethal offense in the Big 12. The Steve Sarkisian hire may be a home run or it could be a disaster. Yes, he was an offensive mastermind at Alabama ... but that was also one of the most severely loaded offenses in terms of talent we have ever seen. Texas should be very good on offense, but it is hard for me to project them above the next two teams with so much unproven at head coach and at quarterback.

Iowa State Cyclones

Brian Powers-USA TODAY Sports.

The Cyclones have the highest expectations surrounding them since ... ever? Matt Campbell has built Iowa State into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender and a big part of that is one of the best offensive trios in the sport: quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar. This is a huge year for the Cyclones and how well the offense performs will determine a lot of things for them -- but they look rock solid on paper.

Oklahoma Sooners

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

I mean, there's just no way you can go against Lincoln Riley and Heisman-favorite quarterback Spencer Rattler here. While the offense wasn't as good it has been typically under Riley in 2020, it was sixth in scoring offense and 11th in total offense in the country. And the Sooners should be a lot better. There are still question marks on the offensive line and with running back depth, but the Sooners should be ready to roll again and rack up the points and yards in 2021.

1

1

1

1

1

1