Power Ranking all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks entering Week 4

Bean: Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs ahead of Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Welcome to this week's where-does-Josh-Allen-rank, or as squares would call it, "quarterback power rankings."

For the second straight week, it's got some new faces, and something tells me we'll have more benchings before long.

We've also got some movement involving Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who finally had (kind of) a good game for Tampa Bay , and New England Patriots QB Cam Newton, who finally looked mortal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Newton still isn't the best QB in the AFC East, though, as Allen boosted his stock even higher after another wild game Sunday.

But enough with the spoilers. Read on for an official power ranking of all 32 NFL starting quarterbacks entering Week 4.