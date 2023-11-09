Power ranking all 14 SEC teams as both divisions are nearly locked up

Saturday’s Week 10 SEC slate featured what felt like de facto championship games for each division.

Though neither the West nor the East has been officially clinched, both Alabama and Georgia are one win away from locking things up after big-time home wins against LSU and Missouri, respectively.

We seem to be heading toward yet another matchup in Atlanta between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide as the Tigers’ hopes of repeating as division champions came crashing down.

As we approach the final three games of the season, here’s how all 14 teams in the league stack up in our latest power rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-8, 0-6 SEC)

Well, there goes what was likely Vanderbilt’s best shot at an SEC win in 2023. The Commodores gave up a big day on the ground to Auburn’s Jarquez Hunter, and they’re likely looking at an 0-8 finish in SEC play in what some thought could be a promising season if they can’t take down South Carolina on the road this weekend.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5, 1-5 SEC)

The Bulldogs’ rough season continued with a 24-3 loss on the road to Kentucky on Saturday. An already struggling offense just hasn’t been able to get much of anything done with Vanderbilt transfer Mike Wright. With upcoming games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, the path to bowl eligibility isn’t ideal. But hey, at least Mississippi State has that early season win over Arizona that makes less sense every week.

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

South Carolina suffered a real scare against a good Group of Five team in Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks from Columbia trailed 28-21 in the second half before ultimately pulling away to a 10-point win thanks to a late pick-six. South Carolina has to win out against Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Clemson to reach a bowl in Shane Beamer’s third season.

Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC)

Auburn seems to be figuring at least something out offensively, though it has come against two horrendous passing defenses in Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Payton Thorne wasn’t as prolific, but he was solid enough with Hunter’s production in the win over the Commodores. This team probably isn’t good enough to beat Alabama, but winning the next two games against Arkansas and New Mexico State to go 7-5 would feel like a solid Year 1 for Hugh Freeze.

Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC)

The Razorbacks have been perhaps the unluckiest team in college football this season. During its six-game losing streak, five of those losses came by one score or less, including games against LSU, Alabama and Ole Miss. This felt like a team that was due for one, and it finally came with a 39-36 overtime win over Florida that marked the first in Gainesville in program history. Sam Pittman’s team ends the year with three-straight home games against Auburn, FIU and Missouri, and a backdoor bowl game isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

The game against Arkansas felt like one this team had to have, but instead, a Florida defense that is really struggling as of late allowed nearly 500 yards in the Hogs’ first game with interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton. The Gators are at least finding ways to put points on the board, a trend that will need to continue as it needs to find a win to reach bowl eligibility in a brutal final stretch that features road games against LSU and Missouri and a home matchup against rival Florida State.

Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC)

Devin Leary played well for the Wildcats in a turnover-free win on the road in Starkville. Kentucky has a colossal opportunity for the biggest win under Mark Stoops as Alabama comes to town this weekend. Between that and the Louisville game to close out the season, it’s still very much in this team’s control whether this will be a special Kentucky year or just a run-of-the-mill one.

Texas A&M Aggies (5-4, 3-3 SEC)

Jimbo Fisher came very close to getting a much-needed win on the road Saturday. The Aggies led in the final two minutes, and even after an Ole Miss go-ahead touchdown, they had a blocked kick that would have sent the game to overtime in a 38-35 loss. Texas A&M had something of a get-right game offensively, and it feels like this team has taken a step this season despite the Conner Weigman injury. Still, it seems like the Aggies have to beat both Mississippi State and LSU down the stretch for Fisher to avoid a potential mutiny attempt.

Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC)

Missouri once again gave Georgia a scare, this time in Athens, but it couldn’t quite pull off the massive upset. Despite running the ball surprisingly well with Cody Schrader, the passing game didn’t have as much success as a pair of Brady Cook interceptions helped swing the game. Still, Missouri has the chance to make this a special season, and Saturday’s home game against Tennessee is a massive opportunity.

LSU Tigers (6-3, 4-2 SEC)

After the first half, it looked like we were heading for an instant classic in Tuscaloosa. The offense had a lot of success as the game was tied at 21 heading into the locker room, and the Tigers even took a lead with their opening drive in the second half. But that was all they would score in the final two quarters. The Crimson Tide stretched its lead to 14, and a hit that knocked Jayden Daniels out of the game all but ended LSU’s hopes. The offense remains elite, but the defense is a major issue, and that’s why games against Florida and Texas A&M don’t feel like gimmes even though they should.

Tennessee Volunteers (7-2, 3-2 SEC)

Tennessee had light work this week in a 59-3 win over UConn, but the real prize will be games against Missouri and Georgia in the next two weeks. The Vols have missed opportunities this season, particularly to end its losing streak in Gainesville and to knock off Alabama again, but they have the chance for another really nice season under Josh Heupel. Though the offense has taken a step back, the team as a whole has made some strides this season. Both 10-2 and 8-4 are easily on the table here.

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC)

It wasn’t always pretty, especially defensively, but huge days from Jaxson Dart, Quinshon Judkins and Tre Harris were enough to lift the Rebels past the Aggies. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, LSU didn’t hold up its end of the bargain, and this team’s hopes at winning the West dwindled significantly. Still, this team has outside playoff hopes, and keeping them alive would mean knocking off the No. 1 Bulldogs in Athens this weekend.

Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 SEC)

Alabama’s elite defense looked a bit human against an LSU offense that may be the best in the entire country, but it locked things down quite a bit in the second half. The real story of this game was the emergence of Jalen Milroe, who finally put together a complete game and dazzled. In addition to 219 yards through the air, he added 155 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He was a nightmare for the Tigers, especially on third downs, and he looks like as dynamic a player as anyone in the country at his best. That’s something to monitor as this team may very well end up playing Georgia for a spot in the CFP.

Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC)

This Missouri team seems to have figured out a way to stress Georgia, but as has been the case for 26 games in a row, the Bulldogs’ opponent just couldn’t quite get the win. There are some reasons to be concerned about how tight this game was for a while, but UGA continues to get good play out of Carson Beck and the offense, even without Brock Bowers. Ole Miss is another tricky opponent this weekend, and that may be all that’s standing between Kirby Smart’s team and 12-0.

