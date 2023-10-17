Power ranking all 14 SEC teams after Week 7

We’re seven weeks into the regular season, and division races in the SEC have started to solidify.

Week 7 didn’t feature a ton of upsets around the league. LSU and Georgia took care of business against Auburn and Vanderbilt, respectively. Meanwhile, Alabama held on to beat Arkansas, Texas A&M’s West hopes likely ended with a loss to Tennessee while Florida and Missouri kept their division hopes alive with key East wins.

As we get into the back half of the season, it will be fascinating to see who emerges on top in this league. For now, here’s how we see all 14 teams stacking up in this week’s power rankings.

Credit to the Commodores, who were game against the No. 1 team in the country and even held an early lead. It wasn’t enough to hang on, but it was at least a somewhat encouraging performance this team can build on. After a bye, there are a couple of winnable games down the stretch against Auburn and South Carolina.

Mississippi State had a week off after getting a much-needed home win over Western Michigan last week. It’s been a tough transition year for the Bulldogs so far, but they have what looks like a game they could take this weekend as they head to Fayetteville to take on an Arkansas team that has lost five in a row.

Auburn is a solid team defensively, but this offense — and particularly, its passing game — is absolutely abysmal, and it’s going to make things very tough for the Tigers this fall. The defense stood no chance against an LSU offense that’s one of the nation’s most explosive, and now Auburn will look to bounce back from an ugly 48-18 loss to its division rival.

This has been a frustrating year for the Razorbacks. No one can deny this team fights. In its five-game losing streak, four of those losses have come by one score and three were against ranked opponents. Still, this was an important year for Sam Pittman’s trajectory, and it feels like there could be a potential change coming here.

There’s no reason South Carolina should have lost to Florida on Saturday. It led by 10 points with five minutes to play and allowed the Gators to convert on multiple fourth-down attempts to keep the game alive. This was an absolute must-win game for the Gamecocks, and they couldn’t get it done. It’s been a brutal start to the schedule, but 2-4 is not a place anyone expected this team to be.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

If you told me Texas A&M delivered the defensive performance it did against Tennessee, I would have thought the Aggies won the game. They certainly had a chance on the road, but a punt return touchdown ultimately made the difference in this game. It was a rough outing for Max Johnson, and this team just doesn’t have the run game to make up for that. There could be a referendum on Jimbo Fisher at the end of the season.

Despite another, frankly, bad performance from Joe Milton, Tennessee managed to get the win on Saturday thanks to a shutdown defensive performance and a strong day on the ground from Jaylen Wright, who went for 136 yards on 19 carries. There are plenty of concerns heading into a game against Alabama next week, but the Vols got a crucial win at home.

Florida’s defense hasn’t looked quite as sharp in recent weeks as it did earlier in the year, but the Gators seem to be developing something of a downfield passing game, which was sorely lacking earlier in the year. The team tripled its average attempted air yards in this game, and Graham Mertz had a career day with 423 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an encouraging sign as the team enters an absolutely brutal back half of the season.

The Georgia loss hurt, but falling by 17 at home to Missouri feels like the much more frustrating result. It was another big game for Ray Davis, but quarterback Devin Leary continues to struggle with efficiency, and he tossed two more picks in this game. Kentucky managed to slow down Missouri’s passing attack, but not enough to make up for its own anemic offensive performance.

At the same time, Missouri looks to be for real. Its only loss was a shootout against an elite LSU offense, and now it has won a big division matchup on the road. The Tigers haven’t faced Georgia yet, and if anyone in the division is going to challenge the Bulldogs, this seems like the team to do it.

LSU’s offensive success continued this week despite facing a pretty talented Auburn defense. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ struggling defense showed some signs of progress, though it’s hard to judge how meaningful that progress is against an Auburn team that can’t move the ball at all. This week’s game against Army won’t tell us much either, and then it’s a bye before the Alabama game.

After stressful wins in back-to-back games over LSU and Arkansas, Ole Miss had a much-needed week off as it prepares for what should be a tuneup game against Auburn, even on the road. The Rebels still face Georgia later in the year, and even if they win that game, they likely will need some help from LSU against Alabama to win the West.

Alabama doesn’t really seem built to beat most teams in blowout fashion this season, and that was on display against Arkansas as it nearly surrendered a 21-6 lead. This defense remains very strong, and while the offense has made strides in terms of explosiveness, it hasn’t been very consistent. That’s a bit of a concern heading into games against Tennessee and LSU teams that are capable of connecting on big plays.

Winning sluggishly has sort of been Georgia’s MO during its nation-leading win streak, so it seems useless to overreact to such results at this point. What’s far more concerning for the Bulldogs is the injury to Brock Bowers, who suffered a high ankle sprain and could miss the remainder of the regular season. Bowers is such an important part of this offense, and his loss could hurt the team considerably. It will be fascinating to see how (if at all) the offense changes tactics without him moving forward.

