Power ranking all 14 SEC teams after LSU got back on track at Missouri in Week 6

LSU avoided a two-game losing streak on Saturday, taking down a ranked and previously unbeaten Missouri team in another shootout, 49-39. That win doesn’t exactly change the calculus of the season, but it does keep the Tigers in the SEC West race, at least for the time being.

They will likely need to beat Alabama, however, which remained undefeated in SEC play with a 26-20 win at Texas A&M. Elsewhere in the league, Ole Miss survived against Arkansas while Georgia absolutely blasted Kentucky in a 51-13 statement win.

As we’ve reached the midpoint of the regular season for most teams, here’s how we see the SEC teams stacking up in this week’s power rankings.

Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-3 SEC)

There aren’t many winnable SEC games on the slate this year for the Commodores, but Saturday’s looked like one of them. Instead, Vanderbilt was dominated in a 38-14 loss to Florida in which Ken Seals played for an injured AJ Swann. With Georgia and Ole Miss coming up in the next two games, bowl eligibility is seemingly about to pass Vandy by, and it’s hard to see Clark Lea’s team building on last year’s promising finish.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC)

The Bulldogs got a much-needed win against Western Michigan on Saturday, but a 13-point home win over a MAC team doesn’t exactly inspire a tremendous amount of confidence. This is clearly a transition year for Mississippi State and a tough one, at that. The schedule does ease up a bit in the coming weeks, giving this team an opportunity to pick up some conference wins on the back end.

Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC)

While Arkansas has been overall competitive in this past stretch, four-straight losses are four-straight losses for the Razorbacks. And given the fact that Alabama is up next, things are likely to get worse before they get better for Sam Pittman’s group. Pittman is a generally well-liked coach, but this was an important year for him, and it’s gone about as poorly as it possibly could have so far in terms of the results.

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC)

South Carolina had the week off to reflect on a disappointing loss to Tennessee. It’s been a frustrating start to the year for the Gamecocks, who some saw as a dark-horse contender in the East, but the schedule has also been pretty brutal so far. A second-half turnaround is possible once again, and that starts with the opportunity to earn a statement win over Florida at home on Saturday.

Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Auburn also had the week off, so it’s hard to say whether the surprisingly strong performance in the loss to Georgia was an aberration. We’ll have a pretty good idea this weekend as a Tigers offense that has struggled quite a bit faces a porous LSU defense. Auburn is a veteran team defensively, and its best chance will be keeping Jayden Daniels and the offense in check.

Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

It’s going to take a lot more than beating up on Vanderbilt to convince us that Florida has taken a step forward after an embarrassing loss to Kentucky, but there were certainly some positive signs here. The run game bounced back in a big way, and the defense looked much better. Graham Mertz and the passing offense seemed to open things up, as well, but it also came against a struggling pass defense. If the Gators keep it rolling in Columbia, they’ll be moving up these rankings next week.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Kentucky tried to beat Georgia at its own game on Saturday, and that went about as well as one would expect. The Wildcats’ passing offense is very limited, and Ray Davis just couldn’t replicate his success on the ground from the Florida game against a more talented front. This setback isn’t the end-all, be-all, but Kentucky has benefited from a backloaded schedule so far. This looks like a candidate to regress to the mean down the stretch.

Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC)

Missouri’s offense looked to be for real against LSU on Saturday, but a couple of poorly timed interceptions from Brady Cook, who had to force things a bit down the stretch, ultimately doomed Missouri. Still, this is a promising team and won’t face an offense like LSU’s the rest of the way. All of Mizzou’s major division matchups are still in front of it, though, so it feels like there’s a lot of potential variance here.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

The Aggies had their chances to pull off their second-straight home upset win over Alabama, but they just couldn’t quite make enough plays against a very talented Crimson Tide defense. Issues in the secondary also plagued Texas A&M once again as they allowed a career day to Jalen Milroe, and while this team remains a player in the SEC West, it may need to win out and get some help from LSU against Alabama.

Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

Another conference team that had the week off, Tennessee has a big opportunity this weekend as it hosts Texas A&M, a game that feels like a must-win for either team if they hope to remain a factor in the SEC race. The Volunteers had a lot of wind taken out of their sails with an early season loss to Florida, but this team remains clearly in the conference’s upper half.

LSU Tigers (4-2, 3-1 SEC)

LSU’s defense still has pretty clear problems, and it’s probably going to cost this team another loss somewhere down the line. But the offense also remains good enough to keep the Tigers in any game, and they got just enough from the defense with a pair of timely interceptions to put them over the edge. With upcoming games against Auburn and Army before a bye and Alabama, this team has a decent chance to be 6-2 heading into a matchup that could once again decide the SEC West.

Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1 SEC)

Though it was far closer than the Rebels hoped or expected, they held on at home to beat Arkansas in large part thanks to a big game from running back Ulysses Bentley IV and the defense, which was much better than it was in the shootout win over LSU. Ole Miss remains an SEC West player, credit to Lane Kiffin, but the Rebels need an Alabama loss and potentially wins over Georgia and Texas A&M, so the path to Atlanta will not be easy.

Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 SEC)

Despite all the talk about the death of Alabama’s dynasty, this year’s team now seems to be hitting its stride. The defense remains elite, Milroe appears to be improving with every start, and while this team still lacks weapons on the outside, a nearly 200-yard game from Jermaine Burton is certainly encouraging. Alabama remains the SEC West favorite, and it’s hard to discount the Tide as a playoff contender at this point.

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

After sleepwalking through much of the beginning of the season, Georgia finally looked like its old self in a dominant win over Kentucky. The Bulldogs won at the lines of scrimmage, and they shredded the Wildcats’ secondary with another huge game from Brock Bowers. It was also the best game of Carson Beck’s career as a starter, and he may be able to elevate this passing offense to a level even the title teams couldn’t reach. Georgia remains as dangerous as ever and the clear favorite to win this league again.

