Power and precision: Freshman left tackle Charles Jagusah gets first Notre Dame football start in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas — The raves are already flowing in for freshman left tackle Charles Jagusah, even ahead of his first career start for Notre Dame football in Friday’s Sun Bowl against 19th-ranked Oregon State.

Then again, at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, it’s hard not to notice the four-star signee from Rock Island, Ill.

“Jags is a huge human being and moves really well for his size,” Gino Guidugli, acting offensive coordinator for the Irish, said this week. “On top of that, the guy is a true freshman. You teach him, he reps it, he knows it, he can go execute it.”

Guidugli, Notre Dame’s passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, fully knows the value of a shutdown blindside tackle.

Two-time All-American Joe Alt was precisely that for the Irish over the past 33 games, but Alt was among seven Notre Dame starters who opted out of the Sun Bowl in order to prepare for the NFL Draft in late April.

Right tackle Blake Fisher, another multiyear starter, also opted out. While fourth-year man Tosh Baker (6-8, 317 pounds) narrowly beat out redshirt freshman Aamil Wagner for the starting right tackle spot, the torch could be passed on the left side if Jagusah (pronounced JOG-you-saw) performs well.

“His ability to take information,” Guidugli said, “be able to apply it to the field and make adjustments on the fly is what’s going to make him special.”

Charles Jagusah has been 'mauling guys'

Even though Jagusah only arrived on campus in June, he already seems to have won over his teammates.

“Charles has been awesome,” redshirt freshman quarterback Steve Angeli said. “Already plays like a vet. He’s out there mauling guys, making calls, communicating. He’s a great addition to the left side. I feel great about him there.”

While Angeli is making his first career start in the wake of Sam Hartman’s opt-out, he doesn’t seem too worried about swapping Alt for a prospect with just five career offensive snaps, all of them coming late in the 56-23 blowout win over Stanford.

“Just powerful,” Angeli said. “Hand placement. Agility. Powerful. He’s a big dude, but he can still move and move people off the spot.”

Sophomore tight end Eli Raridon, best known for his blocking prowess, likes what he’s seen out of Jagusah as well.

“Charles is going to be a really good player for us,” Raridon said. “He’s done a great job in bowl practice. He knows what he’s doing. He’s very physical, which is pretty rare to see out of a freshman.”

While Raridon has already overcome a pair of ACL surgeries, Jagusah also had to work his way back from a knee injury that required surgery. In his case, it was a torn PCL and partial ACL tear that slowed his progress until midseason.

Once Jagusah’s knee recovered, though, he became an instant terror on the Irish scout team.

Veteran linebacker Jack Kiser, for one, swore he saw this coming.

“When he’s able to identify our rushes and our stunts and pick them up and he’s cutting off guys on the backside of stretch plays and he’s working his tail off,” Kiser said recently, “you think, ‘Dang, this guy is going to be pretty good one day.’ “

At the urging of offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman decided that day might as well be Friday.

“Obviously, he has the size and the skills,” Kiser said, “but to see the mental aspect develop and to be able to compete and love to be out there and have the great mood that he does, we’re excited to see him play.”

Wrestling with musical requirements

Based on self-scouting, watching Jagusah play football is better than listening to him play music.

Before he became a one-man eclipse on the football field for Alleman Catholic High School, Jagusah learned to play both the clarinet and saxophone at his mother’s behest.

Sheila Doak earned her music degree from Northwestern in piano performance. As owner of Academy for the Arts and a professional church musician and accompanist, all six of her children were required to take music lessons.

“She made everybody do something, so I had to pick something,” Jagusah said recently. “Hated piano. Played clarinet and saxophone for a while. Gave that up my freshman year. My mom made me do band, though, when I got to high school. Had to do that for a semester.”

Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah (56) during Notre Dame football fall camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend.

He figures the last time he picked up the clarinet was maybe two years ago.

Was he any good?

“Ehh, no,” he said with a laugh. “I can play some stuff, but no, I was pretty bad.”

The wrestling mat was a different story. John Doak, his great uncle, was a wrestling champion at the University of Illinois who went to wrestle professionally.

After losing eight matches as a freshman, Jagusah eventually became a state heavyweight champion as a junior, when he went 41-0. The lingering knee injury from football effectively ended Jagusah’s wrestling career, causing his weight to climb past 340 pounds due to inactivity.

“It sucked to not wrestle senior year,” Jagusah said. “I miss it a little bit, but I’m playing football now, so there’s nothing else you can focus on.”

A couple of Ivy League wrestling programs showed interest in Jagusah, but he never gave those much thought. Notre Dame dropped wrestling as a varsity sport three decades ago.

How good could Jagusah have been had he concentrated solely on wrestling?

“I’m not doing that in college,” he said, shaking his head. “My cousin wrestled at Iowa, and it is no joke. Those guys are crazy. There’s something wrong with them. So, yeah, I’m happy where I’m at right now.”

