Power Poll: Following Week 1, see where your favorite team lands in the area power rankings

Debate season has arrived.

And no, I'm not talking about politics.

The highly-anticipated opening week of the 2023 season is in the books, with a couple of games coming down to the wire. At the conclusion of the first slate of games, four teams have an argument for the top spot in our weekly power rankings: Escambia, Pace, Pensacola Catholic and Pine Forest.

But only team can claim to be No. 1. Without further ado, here's the first PNJ Power Poll.

1. Escambia (1-0)

Dorrion White (21) carries the ball during the West Florida vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Explosive in all three areas, the Gators charged past West Florida in a game packed with big plays. Escambia put together several plays of 30 yards or more, the first of which came on a 38-yard rushing touchdown from Dorrion White. The junior running back finished with 24 carries for 169 yards and three scores.

Anthony Hall completed 16 of 26 passes for 279 yards. The senior quarterback had a 48-yard scoring pass to Ladarian Clardy while his longest pass went for 59 yards to Joshua Jackson. Trevion Killette added to the fun with a 95-yard kickoff return score to complete a stretch of three touchdowns within 32 seconds. Lastly, causing one turnover, the Gators defense held the Jags off the scoreboard of the final 23 minutes of the night.

Next: vs. Pensacola Catholic, 7 p.m.

2. Pine Forest (1-0)

Jalen Rawls (14) carries the ball during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The Eagles defense got into gear following halftime after struggling during the first half of their 48-21 runaway win over Tate. Highlighted by a Tyquan Hunter interception and forcing a turnover on downs from inside its own 10-yard line, Pine Forest nearly completed a second-half shutout, but relinquished a score with 26 seconds remaining.

The offense was a different story. With the exception of time expiring toward the end of each half, the Eagles scored on each of their possessions. James Clark delivered four touchdown passes, the first of which came on his very first pass: an 80-yard connection to Miequle Brock. Whether in the passing game or the running game, Brock was a threat at any point, finishing with more than 200 all-purpose yards and three scores.

Next: vs. Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

3. Pace (1-0)

When the Patriots have faced off with Choctaw over the past couple of years, the two teams have battled to the final seconds. However, when they squared off this time around, Pace made sure it was no contest, sprinting past the Indians 27-0 in the second half. The person doing most of the sprinting was Nick Simmons, who had 23 rushes for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback also completed 9 of 15 passes for 169 yards and three scores.

Meanwhile, the Patriots defense held four-star running back Cole Tabb at bay. Although he averaged seven yards per carry, Tabb was limited to 84 rushing yards and was kept out of the end zone. The Choctaw star averaged 195 yards and two scores in his previous two games against Pace. Leading the way defensively was Patriots senior linebacker Jackson Ward, who finished with 12 tackles.

Next: vs. Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

4. Pensacola Catholic (1-0)

Pensacola Catholic's C.J. Nettles (25) tries to run through the action ahead of him during the Crusaders' 34-27 overtime victory on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

Hard to find a better win from this past week than the thrilling overtime victory the Crusaders pulled off at Navarre. Taking the snap from the wildcat formation, Nigel Nelson hit Jake Chambers with a 10-yard pass to put the visitors ahead in the extra period. Catholic sealed the 34-27 win when Turner McLaughlin forced and recovered a fumble.

Prior to the overtime, C.J. Nettles was possibly the best player on the field. The Crusaders junior running back had 26 carries for 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 22-yard reception. Catholic meets our No. 1 team this week.

Next: at Escambia, 7 p.m.

5. West Florida (0-1)

Jaylen Glover (31) and Trevor Rogers (27) break up the pass intended for Ladarian Clardy (1) in the end zone during the West Florida vs Escambia football game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

His performance wasn’t enough to pull his team to victory, but Jaguars running back Marquez Jones has put on a show so far this fall. The senior has accounted for seven touchdowns between the preseason and Week 1. But it isn’t how often he’s scored, but it’s the way he’s scored that's impressed the most, recording three receiving touchdowns, two rushing scores and two more from special teams.

But aside from Jones, West Florida accounted for 46 total yards of offense against Escambia. The team will need more than that when it plays the team directly below in Week 2.

Next: vs. Booker T. Washington, 7 p.m.

6. Booker T. Washington (1-0)

The Booker T. Washington football team celebrates after defeating Pensacola High 39-0 in the third-annual Mayor's Bowl on Friday, Aug. 26, 2023 from Jim Scoggins Stadium.

The Wildcats defense had trouble getting stops in 2022. So far, 2023 is off to a great start after not allowing a single point at Pensacola. During the Mayor’s Bowl, Booker T. Washington posted 10 sacks, including a team-best three from Dacaris Brown. Luke Sepe and Aveon J. Riley had two apiece while Dav’eyon Stallworth reached the end zone with a fumble return on the game’s first play.

Next: at West Florida, 7 p.m.

7. Navarre (0-1)

Tyler Daniell (13) kicks the extra point to take a 7-0 Raiders lead during the West Florida vs Navarre preseason football game at Navarre High School on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Head coach Jay Walls took no moral victories from a tough-luck defeat in Week 1, but the difference between the Raiders and one of the area's best teams was a mere fumble. On its home field, Navarre tussled back and forth with Pensacola Catholic as a 42-yard field goal from Tyler Daniell with three seconds left sent the game into overtime. Running back Connor Mathews was the team’s best performer, collecting 130 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Next: at Pine Forest, 7 p.m.

8. Gulf Breeze (0-0)

Idle during opening week, the Jeff Gierke era gets underway as the Dolphins play at 7 p.m. Friday at Crestview.

Next: at Crestview, 7 p.m.

9. Milton (1-0)

Milton's defense hammers away at the Pensacola High defense during Friday night's preseason matchup against the Tigers.

Despite leaving plenty of points on the board, the Panthers and their seven points were all they needed to end up in the win column as the defense pitched a shutout at Orange Beach. Kaden French led the defensive effort, as the linebacker made a team-high 12 tackles. Ricky Lewis and Jordan Smith each pulled down interceptions while Gage Geuder had a sack.

Next: at Niceville, 7 p.m.

10. Tate (0-1)

Christian Neptune (1) breaks up the pass intended for Zion Legree (17) during the Pine Forest vs Tate football game at Tate High School in Cantonment on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

The host Aggies played Pine Forest tough during the first 24 minutes before being outclassed during the final 24 minutes. Tate only trailed 20-14 at halftime, but the home team was outscored 28-7 in the second half as the Eagles slowed the Aggies’ running game. One person that the visitors never did stop was Christian Neptune. The junior wide receiver amassed nine catches for 200 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown.

Next: vs. Pensacola, 7 p.m.

11. Northview (0-1)

The Chiefs’ 13-game regular-season winning streak was snapped when a promising first half and a third-quarter advantage gave way to a calamitous fourth. Northview led 14-13 before being outscored by Flomaton (Ala.) 22-0 through the final 12 minutes. Things may not get easier for the Chiefs as they continue their three-game road stretch at Escambia County (Ala).

Next: at Escambia County (Ala.), 7 p.m.

12. Jay (1-0)

The Royals captured a much-elusive triumph by defeating Vernon. It was the program’s first opening-week victory since 2013. Jay prevailed thanks to the play of Brock Stout and Grayson Shehan. Stout racked up 164 rushing yards on 29 carries and a touchdown. Shehan corralled four catches for 117 yards and a score while defensively producing a team-high eight tackles and an interception.

Next: at Freeport, 7 p.m.

13. Pensacola (0-1)

Pensacola High School running back Aaron Dean (No. 22) looks to take advantage of a hole in the Washington line created by the offensive line during Friday night's home opener.

An knee injury to quarterback Jamarcuz Fountain hampered any hopes of a season-opening victory for the Tigers, who according to head coach Cantrell Tyson are down to their fifth-string quarterback. Pensacola was held off the scoreboard for the first time since Oct. 14, 2021.

Next: at Tate, 7 p.m.

