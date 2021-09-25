POWER LOAD | Kilgore smashes Palestine, 35-6

Sep. 25—T-N-T: Dynamite...

T-N-T; and I'll win the fight;

T-N-T, I'm a power load;

T-N-T, watch me explode...

— AC/DC, "T-N-T"

That chorus is a pretty good description for coach Clint Fuller's Kilgore High School Bulldogs this year — and you never, ever know when they're going to go off.

A pretty good bet, though, is when Davin Rider has the ball — or when Chris McGhee, Chris Ervin or Alex Chavez is chasing whomever does.

Kilgore got a spectacular defensive effort and another huge night from Rider, who scored twice on offense, including an 88-yard run, and had a blocked punt return for a score. The result: Kilgore blasted Palestine, 35-6, here at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in the District 9-4A, Division I opener for both teams.

Kilgore (4-1) is open next week, and then visits Mabank on Oct. 8.

With Kilgore up 21-0 at the half, Palestine got onto the scoreboard in the third quarter after a horrible pass interference call on Corey Rider, who had his back to the Palestine receiver on the play, and appeared to be pulled down. Two plays later, Shedrick Dudley scored on a 47-yard run. The Bulldogs blocked their second kick of the night, though, leaving the score at 21-6, rather than 21-7.

A sequence of events — a Kilgore completion to Jermaine Roney, a fumble and a Palestine recovery — saw the Wildcats set up with a first down at Kilgore's 36. But second-half Palestine quarterback Jerrod Walker was rushed on third and 23, then fourth and 23, pursued by Jackson Harris and then by Harris and Omarion Smith. Walker completed the fourth-down pass to Ti Crawford, but for nowhere near enough to convert for a first down.

Kilgore quarterback Da'Marion Van Zandt hit a wide-open Corey Rider downfield for a 35-yard gain, and Rider scored his third touchdown of the night, an 11-yard run, with 5:17 left in the third quarter. Chris Baldazo hit the point after for a 28-6 Bulldogs' lead.

Story continues

The Ragin' Red appeared to have scored on a 14-yard run by Isaiah Ross, but a holding penalty was called. Kilgore did get the score, though, two plays later on a 16-yard pass from Van Zandt to Corey Rider. The point after made it 35-6, Kilgore, with 1:07 left in the third.

Kilgore effectively ended any threat with 6:40 left, when the Bulldogs' defense bowled over a Palestine running back on fourth down and short, inside Kilgore's 12-yard-line.

Jermaine Roney opened the game with an electrifying 47-yard kickoff return, and then got shoved out of bounds for his trouble, a 15-yard penalty on the Wildcats.

That gave the ball to KHS quarterback Da'Marion Van Zandt on Palestine's 35, and a steady diet of Davin Rider — behind the offensive line of Alex Cervantes, had Kilgore to the goal line in five plays. They scored on the sixth, a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Van Zandt. Chris Baldazo gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with his extra point, with 9:42 left in the opening quarter.

Kilgore's defense, helped by a pair of tackles for loss by Chris McGhee and Kendall Dunn, forced a Wildcat punt. Palestine's defense returned the favor, but then lost 6 yards on Kilgore's punt by Jose Jaime, backing the Wildcats up to their own 12-yard-line.

That's when the trade-off of Palestine backs — coach Lance Angel was shuffling them in and out all night long — paid off. The combination of the speedy TaJ'hawn Wilson and Shedrick Dudley, along with Elijah Walker, got Palestine in scoring position — or so they thought.

Palestine's drive stalled at Kilgore's 8-yard-line, and then the Wildcats committed a false start penalty. They decided to kick a field goal, but the Bulldogs (it appeared to be Jermaine Roney off the corner) blocked it: of all people, Davin Rider got the ball while it was still in the air and raced 80 yards for the touchdown. Baldazo's extra point doubled Kilgore's lead to 14-0, with 10:16 left in the half.

Palestine put together a nice drive well into the second quarter, the bulk of it on the ground, but with a 24-yard pass from Hudson Dear to Walker mixed in. On third and 8, at Kilgore's 15, Kilgore wrapped up Dudley, forcing another fourth down, at the Bulldogs' 12. But it appeared the offense rushed the play. Dear faked the handoff, and threw the ball in the direction of Jermny Walker in the end zone. But Walker didn't turn around, and if he had, Kilgore's secondary was there. The ball fell incomplete, and the Bulldogs got the ball on downs.

And then wasted no time.

Rider, on a handoff on the first play — and only play — of the drive, went 88 yards for the score. Baldazo hit the point after, and with 2:55 left in the half, KHS led by three scores, 21-0, the eventual halftime score, as well.