Power Five teams that have never beaten Michigan football
We all know that Michigan football is the winningest program in college football history in terms of having the most wins of any team. Of course, that means that the Wolverines have faced off against plenty of teams and haven’t lost.
While the list of teams that haven’t beaten the maize and blue is particularly long, it’s more notable which teams hail from Power Five conferences that haven’t managed to walk away with a ‘W’ against the mighty Wolverines.
Last week, we looked at which teams Michigan hasn’t beaten. Now, here are the Power Five programs that haven’t managed to come away with a win against the maize and blue.
To note: against Group of 5 schools, Michigan is 72-7-1, with the only losses coming against Navy (5), Toledo (1), and Appalachian State (1) (though that loss famously came before it rose to the FBS-level).
List
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 2-0
Virginia Tech Hokies
Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 1-0
Virginia Cavaliers
Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 3-0
Pitt Panthers
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 2-0
NC State Wolfpack
Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 1-0
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Michigan record against: 1
Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
-0
Duke Blue Devils
Photo: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 6-0
Boston College Eagles
Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 4-0
West Virginia Mountaineers
Photo: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 1-0
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 2-0
Kansas Jayhawks
Photo: Evert Nelson - Imagn
Michigan record against: 3-0
Baylor Bears
Photo: Ricardo B. Braziell - American Statesman
Michigan record against: 1-0-1
Washington State Cougars
(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Michigan record against: 4-0
Oregon State Beavers
Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 5-0
Arizona Wildcats
Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 2-0
Ole Miss Rebels
Photo by Matt Bush | USA Today
Michigan record against: 1-0
Kentucky Wildcats
Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 1-0
Arkansas Razorbacks
(AP Photo Steve Simoneau)
Michigan record against: 1-0
Vanderbilt Commodores
Photo: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan record against: 10-0-1
