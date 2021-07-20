Power Five teams that have never beaten Michigan football

We all know that Michigan football is the winningest program in college football history in terms of having the most wins of any team. Of course, that means that the Wolverines have faced off against plenty of teams and haven’t lost.

While the list of teams that haven’t beaten the maize and blue is particularly long, it’s more notable which teams hail from Power Five conferences that haven’t managed to walk away with a ‘W’ against the mighty Wolverines.

Last week, we looked at which teams Michigan hasn’t beaten. Now, here are the Power Five programs that haven’t managed to come away with a win against the maize and blue.

To note: against Group of 5 schools, Michigan is 72-7-1, with the only losses coming against Navy (5), Toledo (1), and Appalachian State (1) (though that loss famously came before it rose to the FBS-level).

List

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 2-0

Virginia Tech Hokies

Photo: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 1-0

Virginia Cavaliers

Photo: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 3-0

Pitt Panthers

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 2-0

NC State Wolfpack

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 1-0

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Michigan record against: 1

Photo: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

-0

Duke Blue Devils

Photo: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 6-0

Boston College Eagles

Photo: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 4-0

West Virginia Mountaineers

Photo: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 1-0

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Photo: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 2-0

Kansas Jayhawks

Photo: Evert Nelson - Imagn

Michigan record against: 3-0

Baylor Bears

Photo: Ricardo B. Braziell - American Statesman

Michigan record against: 1-0-1

Washington State Cougars

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Michigan record against: 4-0

Oregon State Beavers

Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 5-0

Arizona Wildcats

Photo: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 2-0

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo by Matt Bush | USA Today

Michigan record against: 1-0

Kentucky Wildcats

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 1-0

Arkansas Razorbacks

(AP Photo Steve Simoneau)

Michigan record against: 1-0

Vanderbilt Commodores

Photo: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan record against: 10-0-1

