Power Five teams are eyeing USC transfer Tackett Curtis in the portal

As you know by now, USC linebacker Tackett Curtis has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Curtis’s departure is a notable loss for the Trojans. Curtis had a decent freshman season at USC, totaling 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. He was primed to be a significant part of USC’s defense going forward. Crucially, USC’s new defensive coaching staff could have maximized Curtis’s talents in ways that Alex Grinch failed to do in 2023. Curtis’s potential might have been fulfilled under D’Anton Lynn and Matt Entz. Now, that won’t happen, and that’s a stinging loss for the Trojans.

A year ago, Tackett Curtis was ranked as a four-star linebacker and the 108th player nationally. Curtis was also the ninth-rated linebacker in his class and the sixth overall player in the state of Louisiana.

The linebacker held 46 scholarship offers before cutting his list down to four schools; Wisconsin, Arkansas, USC, and Ohio State.

I expect those same schools to be in contact with Curtis in the portal. I would add LSU, Texas A&M and Miami (Florida) to the list of schools which will contact Curtis during the portal process as well.

USC linebacker Tackett Curtis entered the transfer portal last night and Ohio State has already been in contact. Curtis was a favorite of Jim Knowles and some thought he'd sign with the Buckeyes. Curtis notched 40 tackles in his true freshman season. Would be a big get. pic.twitter.com/8xX3kaPZbU — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) December 19, 2023

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire