How a 'Power Five' play led Asheville High football's Noah Shaw to a Big Ten program

Asheville High football coach Cort Radford knew three-star Noah Shaw was a special player back when he was a sophomore.

Mallard Creek was driving down the field late against the Cougars in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Shaw was lined up at the safety in Asheville High’s Cover 2 when the Mavericks attempted a deep pass down the sideline.

Shaw stood a couple of yards outside the left hash when the quarterback released the ball. Shaw darted toward the near sideline, diving and making the interception while keeping his feet in bounds.

“To make that play as a sophomore, it was one of those where I was like, ‘Man, that’s different," Radford said. "That was a Power Five play right there.”

Shaw became a Power Five player.

Shaw, now a 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, is committed to Rutgers of the Big Ten and is No. 4 on the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times News Elite 8, a collection of Western North Carolina's top college football recruits for the Class of 2024.

Love of football started early

Football runs deeply in the Shaw family. His father, uncle and grandfather all played.

His father, Randy Shaw, was a cornerback at Western Carolina from 1998 to 2000. He recorded 95 total tackles, four for a loss, 14 pass deflections, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his career.

Noah Shaw fell in love with the sport when he was just 4 years old.

“I remember running around the house, just with the football in my hand, running around the couches acting like I was playing football,” Shaw said. “Then going outside, and I wasn’t even playing football yet.

“And I was in pads and my helmet going outside and doing drills that my dad taught me.”

Shaw said his love for football also grew after watching some of football’s greatest players like Steve Smith Sr., Cam Newton and Tim Tebow.

Learning to love defense

Shaw said growing up that he always wanted to play offense. He played on that side of the ball until he got to Asheville High. He made varsity as a freshman and played wide receiver and safety.

“Moving to defense, I feel like that made me fall more in love with the game,” Shaw said.

He made the full-time switch to defense as a sophomore, playing safety and linebacker. He said it took him only a few games to get comfortable.

Now he is one of the best defensive players in WNC. He racked up 115 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, three sacks, two interceptions, 15 pass deflections and two fumble recoveries.

He believes his biggest strength as a linebacker is his versatility.

“I can really do everything,” Shaw said. “I can blitz. I can especially cover really good,”

Radford agrees.

“He can play inside linebacker, play outside linebacker,” Radford said. “He can play corner. He can play safety. He can play nickel. He allows us to do a lot of stuff defensively because we can move him around on the field.

“He can probably play defensive end and nose guard if we asked him to.”

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Asheville High football's Noah Shaw follows 'Power 5 play' to Big Ten