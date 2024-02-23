The Power Five? Looming CFP format change signals the Power Two | Goodbread

Billions of dollars are in the air as the College Football Playoff enters its last two years under contract with ESPN, and while it's not clear exactly where they'll fall, it's obvious which direction the wind is blowing them: the wrong one, if you're not in the SEC or Big Ten.

The Power Two, as the pair should now be known, took an inch earlier this week when the CFP Board of Managers voted to increase at-large bids from six to seven in a 12-team playoff format that will almost certainly be in place for only two seasons.

But it's about to take a mile.

GOODBREAD MAILBAG: From Nate Oats' suitors to Ryan Williams predictions, readers inquire

5-STAR INCOMING: What Kalen DeBoer said about Ryan Williams, the Alabama football five-star receiver

Within a month, CFP governance is expected to settle on a new, long-term format for 2026 and beyond that needs to be in place before it can shake the ESPN money tree on a new TV deal. And according to Yahoo! Sports, the Power Two is on the brink of getting multiple automatic qualifiers — not just its conference champions, and as many as four each for the Big Ten and SEC — in a playoff field that could go to 14 teams instead of 12 beginning in 2026.

Remember when Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, who is the SEC's representation on the CFP board, unsuccessfully proposed a 12-team playoff format with no automatic qualifiers and 12 at-large bids? That was less than two years ago — the stone age, for all the recent change the sport has gone through since — and lacked support because other conferences wanted a guaranteed playoff spot for their champions. In hindsight, that would've been a smart move for every league outside the Power Two. Because the way this is headed, they'll be guaranteed very little.

It's truly remarkable how quickly the Power Two's leverage has manifested.

Before the Pac-12 was dismantled and the Power Five conferences were still five in number, and around the same time Keenum suggested a 12-team playoff field loaded with nothing but at-large bids, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey floated the possibility of the SEC breaking off and holding its own playoff.

It was an idea he wryly said was tucked away "in a folder someplace," and the notion was predictably met with skepticism. Fast-forward two years, and the Big Ten has vacuumed up the best of the Pac-12 and established a formal and ominous alliance with the SEC. Meanwhile, one of the ACC's marquee properties, Florida State, wants out of the league and its unattractive TV contract with ESPN so badly that it's taken the ACC to court to break away and, presumably, jump to the Power Two. If FSU is successful in that effort, Clemson and others might well follow, and the ACC could be destroyed as fast as the Pac-12 became the Pac-2.

All that has given the SEC and Big Ten, which now combine for 34 schools, including nine of the CFP selection committee's final top 10 for 2023, more than enough strength to break off for a legitimate playoff of their own. One that would command the vast majority of TV revenue. Neither Sankey nor anyone else has brought up such a possibility.

But the Power Two leverage looms just the same.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: The Power Five? Looming CFP format change signals the Power Two